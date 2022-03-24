Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update  10 – 16 March 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 17, 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

Two Palestinian Civilians killed, including a child, and 13 others wounded, including a journalist, by Israeli occupation forces’ (IOF) fire in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Moreover, tens of others sustained bruises in separate incidents in the West Bank. On 15 March 2022, IOF killed 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, and wounded 9 others during clashes triggered by IOF’s incursion into Balata refugee camp, eastern Nablus, and Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. Further details available here. Most civilians were wounded during IOF’s suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians. On 10 March 2022, a Palestinian was wounded with a rubber bullet in his right knee and others suffocated due to teargas inhalation during clashes with IOF at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron. On 11 March 2022, a Palestinian was wounded with a rubber bullet in his leg during IOF’s incursion into Tulkarm while a journalist was wounded with 2 rubber bullets in his waist and right hand although he was wearing his clearly marked Press uniform while covering clashes in Bab al-Zawiyah in central Hebron. On 16 March 2022, a Palestinian was wounded in his back during IOF’s incursion into Jenin and arrest of a Palestinian.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 6 times at agricultural lands in access restricted areas, eastern Khan Younis and Central Gaza Strip. Also, three IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats mostly off the northern and southern Gaza shores.

”

So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 16 Palestinians, including 4 children, and wounded 133 others, including 23 children, 1 woman, 2 paramedics and 10 journalists, all in the West Bank, except one fisherman in the Gaza Strip.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

This week, IOF razed a 38-dunum plot of land, demolished a fence and handed 9 notices to stop construction works in 9 civilian objects in the West Bank.

On 10 March, a 20-meter fence built of cement and bricks was demolished in northwestern Jericho.

On 11 March, the Israeli occupation authorities approved the construction of 730 new settlement units in “Pisgat Ze’ev” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of Beit Hanina in occupied East Jerusalem.

On 14 March, 9 notices were distributed to cease construction in 9 facilities, including 6 dwellings, classrooms, a barn and an agricultural barrack, eastern Yata in Hebron.

On 15 March, 38 dunums in Beit Safafa village, southern occupied East Jerusalem, were razed in favor of expanding “Giv’at HaMatos” settlement.

”

Since the beginning of 2022, IOF made 40 families homeless, a total of 244 persons, including 47 women and 113 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 50 houses and 4 residential tents. IOF also demolished 29 other civilian objects, and delivered 37 notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

This week, 3 settler-attacks were reported in the West Bank and they were as follows:

11 March: settlers placed 3 caravans on a hill next to Kherbet Birin in a de facto seizure of civilian lands, eastern Hebron.

13 March: a settler fired a bullet from his gun at al-Khansaa’ Elementary School, eastern Bethlehem, enticing fear among students.

15 March: settlers from “Burchin” settlement uprooted around 50 olive trees in Salfit.

”

So far this year, settlers carried out 53 attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 158 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During this week’s incursions, 76 Palestinians were arrested, including 2 children. IOF also conducted a limited incursion into northern Gaza Strip on 14 March 2022.

”

So far in 2022, IOF conducted 1539 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 940 Palestinians were arrested, including 117 children and 9 women. IOF also conducted 11 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 12 Palestinians, including 7 fishermen, 4 infiltrators via the border fence, and one travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly update on the Gaza crossings.

This week, an Israeli military decision was issued to impose new restrictions on the number and identity of foreign lecturers and students that would be allowed in the Palestinian universities in the West Bank. The decision imposes a new set of rules defining the criteria required to obtain a work permit and visa for foreign academics and students in order to study or teach at a Palestinian higher education institution. The decision sets a yearly limit of visas to 100 teachers and 150 to students. Moreover, In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 89 temporary military checkpoints this week and arrested 2 Palestinians at those checkpoints. The majority of the checkpoints were in Hebron (29) and Bethlehem (20).

”

So far in 2022, IOF established at least 712 checkpoints and arrested 40 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Judaization, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Checkpoints, Gaza, Home demolition, IOF, Israeli Crimes, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, PCHR, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza |