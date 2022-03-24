Palestinian ex-Prisoner Kills Four Israeli Settlers in Beersheba: Video (Updated)

 March 22, 2022

The Palestinian ex-prisoner Mohammad Ghaleb Abu Qiaan on Tuesday carried out a dual car ram and stab attack on a number of Zionist setters in Beersheba, southern occupied Al-Quds, killing four of them.

In details, Abu Qiaan carried out the car ram attack and stepped down to stab a number of Zionists before he was shot dead.

The following video shows more:

The Zionist prime minister Naftali Benett started security consultations just after the operation.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions of resistance hailed the operation, stressing that it reflects the Palestinian determination to confront the Israeli occupation.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured during violent clashes with the Zionist occupation forces which stormed Qalandia camp and Kafr Aaqab, north of occupied Al-Quds.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

