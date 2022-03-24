Palestinian ex-Prisoner Kills Four Israeli Settlers in Beersheba: Video (Updated)

The Palestinian ex-prisoner Mohammad Ghaleb Abu Qiaan on Tuesday carried out a dual car ram and stab attack on a number of Zionist setters in Beersheba, southern occupied Al-Quds, killing four of them.
In details, Abu Qiaan carried out the car ram attack and stepped down to stab a number of Zionists before he was shot dead.
The following video shows more:
The Zionist prime minister Naftali Benett started security consultations just after the operation.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions of resistance hailed the operation, stressing that it reflects the Palestinian determination to confront the Israeli occupation.
Dozens of Palestinians were injured during violent clashes with the Zionist occupation forces which stormed Qalandia camp and Kafr Aaqab, north of occupied Al-Quds.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
Related
- Hezbollah Praises Heroic Op. in Bir Sabe’: Resistance in All Its Forms Is the Only Way to Complete Liberation
- Israeli Police Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Man in Occupied Jerusalem
- 18 years ago Mohammed al-Durrah brutally killed by Zionist forces
- Remembering the 26 years of Ibrahimi massacre by extremist Jewish
- Israeli prison guards brutally assault a Palestinian prisoner in Megiddo, says…
Filed under: Palestine | Tagged: Beersheba, Bennett, IOF, Martyr Abu Qiaan, Settlements and settlers, The Zio-temporary entity |
Reblogged this on penelopap.