Patrick Lancaster: In and Out of Mariupol, March 23rd

Mariupol people are now doing burials of family members and neighbors in their yards

March 23, 2022

By Jim W. Dean, Managing Editor

Shelling Intensified In Mariupol (GRAPHIC 18+) (Special Report)

First published March 23, 2022

[ Editor’s Note: At VT we thought Lancaster had gone to ground, as it is open hunting season on journalists who are showing what is going on in Donbas. A wise man gets in and gets out, with no predictable itinerary.

Lancaster’s style has been to go in after an area has been cleared to get the interviews with the civilians who endured it, but you will notice that he does not interview soldiers, as most don’t want their faces on YouTube.

When he is being driven in, there is a stream of people leaving, using anything they can to get away from Mariupol, in cars if they are lucky, then bicycles, then pushing a baby carriage or anything they can bring a few personal belongs in, and then those walking with nothing.

These people, along with the dead and the dying and all those who are going to die, on both sides, are all victims of the US-EU-NATO coup by you know who. Biden made a big goof in bringing up the war crimes issue, as he and Obama could easily find themselves on the list.

Eric Zuesse, nailed this key part of the Ukraine story in his June 04, 2018 article for Modern Diplomacy. Here is just one excerpt:

Eric Zuesse

If America’s successful February 2014 overthrow and replacement of Ukraine’s democratically elected neutralist Government doesn’t soon produce a world-ending nuclear war (World War III), then there will be historical accounts of that overthrow, and the accounts are already increasingly trending and consolidating toward a historical consensus that it was a coup — that it was imposed by “somebody from the new coalition” — i.e., that the termination of the then-existing democratic (though like all its predecessors, corrupt) Ukrainian Government, wasn’t authentically a ‘revolution’ such as the U.S. Government has contended, and certainly wasn’t at all democratic, but was instead a coup (and a very bloody one, at that), and totally illegal (though backed by The West).

That was quite a wordy one sentence explanation, but all are welcome on the ramparts fighting back against the endless stream of grifters we constantly face, with megalomaniac world leaders and corrupt to the bone fake public institutions.

Mariupol people are doing burials of family members and neighbors in their yards now. Strangers get a similar treatment, usually in the yard of an abandoned place, with a marker for when they are all dug up and probably brought to a fitting place of rest so they are not totally anonymous, and a ‘never forget’ monument for them.

The lesson for all of us here, which of course VT readers understand, is that the war against the criminals in Kiev has to be won not only to save innocent Ukrainians on both sides but also won against their grifter enablers so they are stained with their sins forever, which will make their victims a bit happier… Jim W. Dean ]

Jim W. Dean, Managing Editor

