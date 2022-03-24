Russian Military Operation in Ukraine is Not Slow, It’s Planned to End on 9 May, Victory Day

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MARCH 22, 2022

ARABI SOURI

Victory Day for Russia and the rest of Europe commemorating the victory over Nazism 77 years later will come this year with a new victory over Nazism, the neo-Nazism regime amplified by NATO countries and directed at Russia in particular, and the rest of the world in general, this was the date set for the ‘Russian Special Military in Ukraine’ was planned to end at.

Ten weeks starting February the 24th and ending by 09 May is the time the Kremlin and its Ministry of Defense strategists planned for the Military Operation in Ukraine to take until achieving the stated goals: the de-arming of Ukraine, neutralizing the country to create a buffer zone with the NATO aggressive alliance that has expanded eastward all the way to already swallow countries bordering Russia, and the ‘de-Nazifying of Ukraine’, the date of 9 May marks the anniversary the Russians and the world, in general, celebrates the end of the first Nazism in Germany during World War 2.

Lebanese top political analyst and former MP Nasser Kandil said he has heard from sources within the top officials in Moscow that the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine is going as planned, the time for the operation to fulfill its goals was set for 10 weeks within which the first 2 weeks will be focused on destroying the backbone of the Ukrainian military offensive capabilities including air defense, air force, seizing the Pentagon-sponsored biological warfare labs, securing the nuclear plants, and circling the main cities. Starting the 3rd week, the Russian troops will take one major city every week and will try to avoid the Ukrainian capital Kiev (Kyiv) to the end, if possible, giving the Ukrainian regime chance to declare defeat within this period and accepting the terms it refused with the backing of NATO for the past 8 years.

Filed under: NATO, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Denazification of Ukraine, Nasser Kandil, Nato Crimes, NATO Expansion, Nazi Germany, Ukraine disarming, USSR Great Patriotic War, WWII |