A secret Israeli unit trains Ukrainians to fight Russians: Yedioth Ahronoth

March 25 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

A secret Israeli training unit had trained Ukrainian civilians to use the Israeli IWI Tavor TAR-21 in order to participate in battles against Russian soldiers, according to an Israeli newspaper.

Israeli-Ukrainian Tzvi Arieli appears at an event promoting ties between the occupation and Ukraine

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a secret Israeli training unit of elite graduates is training Ukrainians to fight the Russian army.

This revelation came in an article published by the Israeli daily under the title “Fauda [chaos] in Ukraine”, which headed the front page, and dealt with the secret Israeli role in supporting the Ukrainian forces.

The trainers are “reserve officers in the Israeli army and graduates of the General Staff unit Sayeret Matkal,” considered one of the army’s most important special military units, according to the article.

Furthermore, the article indicated that the unit had trained Ukrainian civilians to use the Israeli IWI Tavor TAR-21 assault rifle in order to participate in battles against Russian soldiers.

The location of the training is “top secret,” noting that “it is a huge facility that includes several industrial buildings in western Ukraine,” the article divulged.

The newspaper noted that “the strict secret conditions under which this report, footage, and publication were carried out came at the request of the Ukrainian side,” adding that the secret military exercises for civilians take place at a time when “official Israel” refuses to provide official military supplies to Ukraine.

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted a senior Israeli source in the security establishment as saying: “I understand that there is a need for these exercises, and of course, we are all united in our support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We know and we turn a blind eye.”

The security and military establishment was aware of the existence of the secret service, according to the source, who added, “They implicitly blessed it.”

“I wish I could send a mission to Ukraine to study the war and the performance of the Russians,” he continued, noting that “modern Russian weapons” entering the field, including hypersonic missiles, will be used against “Israel” in the region, and this could be an extraordinary lesson for us.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Israelis are believed to have responded to a call from the Ukrainian Embassy in “Tel Aviv” to join the fight against Russia.

Despite all this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had different words for “Israel” as he virtually addressed the Israeli Knesset, on Sunday, condemning it for not doing more to support Ukraine against Russia.

At the time, Zelensky questioned why “Israel” has not provided ammunition to Ukraine, and why it hasn’t imposed sanctions on Russia.

Many Israeli experts suggest that “Israel” is in a weak diplomatic position because of Russia’s dominant presence in Syria. On his account, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid explicitly stated that “Israel” fears that Russia might down Israeli warplanes over Syria.

