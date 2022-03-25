Quick update on the war in the Ukraine

Posted on by fada1

March 24, 2022

The Ukrainians fired a Tochka-U missile at a port where three large landing ship were offloading their freight, the Tochka-U was intercepted by Russian air defenses, but its parts did enough to start a major fire on one of the ships whom the Russians decided to sink in the port to avoid a detonation of the ammo it carried. This is the first Ukrainian strike which we can consider as a major success of the Ukie military.

Other than that, the major development of the day is the fallout of Putin’s announcement that Russia would only sell energy to hostile countries in Rubles. Biden is in Europe now to discuss energy and the Polish idea of invade the western Ukraine.

Oh, and China backing Russia and really pissing off Uncle Shmuel has been a daily ritual and the Eurolemmings are very upset: https://www.rt.com/news/552565-nato-china-misinformation-ukraine/

Here is a pretty decent map of the current situation as found on Telegram:

See you later!

Andrei

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, Poland, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Dollar’s dominance, Ruble vs Dollar |