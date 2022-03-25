Ukraine’s parliament compares country to Nazi Germany

Posted on by martyrashrakat

24 Mar 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen net

The Ukrainian parliament compared its own battles to the Third Reich’s.

The Azov batalion in Kiev (Shutterstock)

Ukraine’s parliament again requested that the West enforce a “no-fly zone” over the nation on Wednesday. However, the parliament sparked outrage online when it compared the damage of its cities to that of Nazi Germany during Allied air attacks. The odd choice of analogy is the most recent Nazi-related comment to emerge from Kiev.

A tweet from Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) depicts a demolished structure in Hamburg in 1943 against comparable destruction to the Ukrainian city of Kharkov in 2022.

Above the image reads the text “when the sky is open” and an English text reads “#Closethesky over Ukraine.”

“Close The Sky” is in reference to Ukraine’s suggestion of NATO imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Kiev has been denied by Washington and Brussels.

It would entail NATO agreeing to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, bringing the alliance into open conflict with Russia and, in the words of US President Joe Biden, resulting in “a third world war.”

Surprisingly, the parliament’s picture begs the same friends who devastated Hamburg in 1943 to fight on Ukraine’s side now. The Rada did not explain why it opted to equate Kharkov to Hamburg, especially given that Kharkov was attacked by Germany during WWII, which would have provided for a different comparison that did not include equating Ukraine to Nazi Germany.

The analogy elicited some perplexed responses online.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine’s leadership of having Nazi Germany sympathies, and he stated in a speech marking the commencement of Russia’s military operation on Ukraine last month that one of Russia’s aims was to “denazify” the country.

Apart from incorporating the neo-Nazi ‘Azov’ battalion into its military, the Ukrainian government has begun attempts to depict its people as genetically separate from Russians, whom Kiev leaders have publicly referred to as “orcs.”

Stepan Bandera, an infamous Ukrainian nazi collaborator, is regarded as a hero by Ukrainian nationalists, and only last week, Fahruddin Sharafmal, a Ukrainian television broadcaster, sparked outrage by approvingly quoting Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in asking for the murder of Russians and their children.

