Briefing by the Russian Ministry of Defence on the current results of the special military operation in Ukraine

March 25, 2022

Speech of the Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov

▫️On February 24, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

▫️I want to emphasize that the special military operation is carried out strictly according to the approved plan.

▫️The absolute priority of the actions of the Russian Armed Forces during the operation is the exclusion of unnecessary civilian casualties.

▫️High-precision weapons selectively and accurately destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure, equipment and weapons, ammunition stores and material assets of the troops.

▫️From the first days of the operation, when planning any action, special attention has been given to saving civilian infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine.

▫️Before we move on to the current results of the operation, I want to show you once again the originals of the secret cipher telegrams of the 4th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured by Russian servicemen.

▫️This is the original of the secret order of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel General Balan, dated January 22, 2022.

▫️The document is addressed to the heads of the northern Kiev, southern Odessa and western territorial administrations of the National Guard of Ukraine.

▫️The order details a plan for the preparation of one of the strike groups for offensive actions in the zone of the so-called “joint forces operation” in the Donbass.

▫️I especially want to draw your attention. All measures of the nationalists’ combat coordination are ordered to be completed by February 28. In order to start performing combat missions as part of the Ukrainian “joint forces operation” in the Donbass in March 2022.

▫️Since February 2022, Ukrainian troops have multiplied artillery attacks on Donbass with prohibited large-caliber artillery weapons.

▫️Against the background of false statements about the desire for peace, Kiev has begun large-scale artillery preparations for the offensive of a shock group of troops drawn to the east of Ukraine with the support of aviation and missile systems.

▫️The special military operation launched by the Russian Armed Forces on February 24 thwarted a large-scale offensive by shock groups of Ukrainian troops on the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic, which are not controlled by Kiev. This made it possible to save tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of Donbass civilians, whom the Kiev regime has been methodically shooting with large-caliber and rocket artillery for the past 8 years, driving the elderly, women and children into basements.

▫️I would like to emphasize that the Russian servicemen taking part in the operation are courageously and selflessly fulfilling their military duty.

▫️By now, more than 3.5 thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces have been awarded high state awards for their heroism in performing combat tasks during a special military operation.

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to carry out the special military operation until all the tasks are completed.

▫️At the end of today’s briefing, I note that the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation will continue to regularly and through all available channels to bring truthful information to the public about the progress and results of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

▫️We can see that despite the lowered “iron curtain” of information boycott by Western countries towards the Russian Federation, the truth about what is happening in Ukraine successfully overcomes these artificial obstacles. Because truth is power.

(Documents can be downloaded at this link: https://t.me/mod_russia_en/403)

There were further statements that are not as yet available formally. IntelSlava reports:

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Russian Defense Ministry: at the suggestion of the Ukrainian leadership, the country has become a haven for 6,595 foreign mercenaries and terrorists from 62 states, they are not subject to the rules of war, they will be ruthlessly destroyed.

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Ukraine has no organized reserves left – Russian General Staff

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Ukrainian air force and air defense system have been almost completely destroyed, the country’s Navy has ceased to exist — Russian Defense Ministry

🇷🇺🇺🇦❗️The main tasks of the first stage of the Russian operation in Ukraine have been completed, the combat potential of the Ukrainian troops has been significantly reduced – RF Ministry of Defense

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️ LPR liberated 93% of the territory of the republic, DPR – 54%, battles in Mariupol continue – Russian Defense Ministry

🇷🇺🇺🇦 The number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine is declining, not a single one has arrived in a week – General Staff of the Russian Federation

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️All captured weapons and military equipment are being transferred to the LPR and DPR, 113 tanks and 138 Javelin anti-tank systems have already been transferred, the Russian Defense Ministry reports

🇷🇺🇺🇦❗️As of March 25, 2022, 1,351 servicemen were killed, 3,825 were injured” – Ministry of Defense

