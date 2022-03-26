Exclusive: Sanaa announces all Aramco facilities are targets

25 Mar 2022
By Al Mayadeen Net
Military sources told Al Mayadeen that in the upcoming days, Sanaa will continue its strikes on vital Saudi sites if the siege on Yemen continues.
Special sources told Al Mayadeen that Operation Break Siege III is one of the fiercest operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi Arabia.
The sources said that the information confirms that Aramco facilities in Jeddah were completely burnt, resulting in an unprecedented outbreak of fires.
In the same context, military sources also told Al Mayadeen that in the upcoming days, Sanaa will continue its strikes on vital Saudi sites if the siege on Yemen continues, adding that Sanaa is determined to destroy Aramco’s vital facilities in Ras Tanura, Rabigh, and Jeddah.
The sources pointed out that Sanaa has set all Aramco’s facilities as targets for its operations, stressing that the Yemeni strikes will continue until the siege on Yemen is lifted and the oil ships are released.
In addition, the military sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the Samtah power station in Saudi Arabia had been disrupted and turned off due to Sanaa’s earlier operations.
This comes after the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced in a video statement the implementation of Operation Break Siege III “in response to the continuation of the unjust siege,” using batches of ballistic and winged missiles and drones.
Saree confirmed, “Aramco’s facilities in Jeddah and vital facilities in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, were targeted,” as well as “the Ras Tanura refinery and the Rabigh oil refinery were targeted by large numbers of drones.”
Ballistic Missiles, Drones Strike Aramco, Vital Targets in Saudi: Yemeni Military Spox
The spokesman of the Yemeni army and popular committees announced on Friday that a large number of drones managed to strike Aramco facilities in Jizan and Najran.
General Sarea added that a huge number of ballistic missiles were fired at vital targets in Jizan, Dhahran, Abha and Khamis Msheit.
General Sarea confirmed that the Yemeni operations against the Saudi targets will be expanded as long as the Saudi-led aggression and blockade on Yemen continue.
Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.
The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
The Saudi Press Agency released videos and photos showing material damage at the targeted facilities. However, the stat-run agency didn’t report any casualties.
