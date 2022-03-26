Exclusive: Sanaa announces all Aramco facilities are targets

Posted on by martyrashrakat

25 Mar 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Military sources told Al Mayadeen that in the upcoming days, Sanaa will continue its strikes on vital Saudi sites if the siege on Yemen continues.

Yemeni strikes will continue until the siege on Yemen is lifted and the oil ships are released.

Special sources told Al Mayadeen that Operation Break Siege III is one of the fiercest operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi Arabia.

The sources said that the information confirms that Aramco facilities in Jeddah were completely burnt, resulting in an unprecedented outbreak of fires.

Saudi Aramco storage petroleum facility hit by Ansar Allah missiles, causing fire (Reuters)

In the same context, military sources also told Al Mayadeen that in the upcoming days, Sanaa will continue its strikes on vital Saudi sites if the siege on Yemen continues, adding that Sanaa is determined to destroy Aramco’s vital facilities in Ras Tanura, Rabigh, and Jeddah.

fire on the Aramco oil facility #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/7Jqxv4Mpxd — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) March 25, 2022

The sources pointed out that Sanaa has set all Aramco’s facilities as targets for its operations, stressing that the Yemeni strikes will continue until the siege on Yemen is lifted and the oil ships are released.

The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson announced on the day that marks the 7th year of #Saudi-led aggression on #Yemen, that the operation comes in response to the continuation of the unjust siege on the country. #StandWithYemen #EndTheSiegeOnYemen pic.twitter.com/vtouhjfuGl — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 25, 2022

In addition, the military sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the Samtah power station in Saudi Arabia had been disrupted and turned off due to Sanaa’s earlier operations.

This comes after the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced in a video statement the implementation of Operation Break Siege III “in response to the continuation of the unjust siege,” using batches of ballistic and winged missiles and drones.

Saree confirmed, “Aramco’s facilities in Jeddah and vital facilities in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, were targeted,” as well as “the Ras Tanura refinery and the Rabigh oil refinery were targeted by large numbers of drones.”

March 25, 2022

Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Sarea (photo from archive)

The spokesman of the Yemeni army and popular committees announced on Friday that a large number of drones managed to strike Aramco facilities in Jizan and Najran.

General Sarea added that a huge number of ballistic missiles were fired at vital targets in Jizan, Dhahran, Abha and Khamis Msheit.

General Sarea confirmed that the Yemeni operations against the Saudi targets will be expanded as long as the Saudi-led aggression and blockade on Yemen continue.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

South Front

The Saudi Press Agency released videos and photos showing material damage at the targeted facilities. However, the stat-run agency didn’t report any casualties.

Ahead of big F1 race, reports of Iran-backed forces striking Aramco’s oil tanks in Jeddahpic.twitter.com/9BasltmPtU — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 25, 2022

Large fire at Aramco facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after Houthi missile attack. It's worth noting that the Formula 1 is in Jeddah this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ozk35ekuu0 — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) March 25, 2022

BREAKING: Houthi missile hits Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/0TnMQ7s76Q — BNO News (@BNONews) March 25, 2022

