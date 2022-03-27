Hunter Biden secured funds for US biolabs in Ukraine: The Daily Mail

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

26 Mar 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

Hunter Biden played a key role in ensuring Metabiota was able to conduct lethal pathogen research just a few hundred miles from the Russian border, according to leaked emails and defense contract data.

Hunter Biden was funding the Biolabs in Ukraine.

Moscow’s claim that US’ President Son, Hunter Biden, helped finance military research into dangerous pathogens at Biolabs in Ukraine is true, according to new emails from Hunter‘s infamous laptop.

The commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, has lately stated that there was a “scheme of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects”, stressing on the “financing part of such activities by structures close to the current US leadership, in particular, the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, which is headed by Hunter Biden.”

“Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it”

The Western media claimed that Russia is spreading false narratives to justify its war in Ukraine. The Daily Beast, for example, declared in a headline, “Russia ramps up the craziness,” while state-funded NPR and other outlets referred to the accusations as “false” or “propaganda” with no apparent investigation of the facts. Even before receiving the latest Biden emails, the Daily Mail reported that Russia had increased its “wild propaganda campaign” by making its bioweapons claims.

However, emails recovered from Hunter’s abandoned laptop show that he played a major role in the acquisition of millions of dollars in funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.

The reaction was similar to the reaction in October 2020, when the New York Post published a story alleging overseas influence-peddling by the Biden family, citing emails obtained from a laptop Hunter Biden had left at a Delaware repair shop. The report’s spread was stifled on social media, where the Post was censored, and legacy media outlets speculated that the scandal was the result of a Russian disinformation campaign.

On his account, Russia’s State Duma speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, has also affirmed that “US President Joe Biden himself is involved in the creation of bio-laboratories in Ukraine.”

“An investment fund run by his son Hunter Biden funded research and the implementation of the United States’ military biological program. It is obvious that Joe Biden, as his father and the head of state, was aware of that activity,” Volodin stressed.

President Joe Biden’s son and his Rosemont Seneca partners also invested $500,000 in the contractor, the emails show.

Hunter’s Ukraine venture

Metabiota’s interest in Ukraine went beyond research and profit, according to at least one of the recovered documents.

In an April 2014 memo to Hunter Biden, an executive with the contractor, Mary Guttieri, discussed “how we can potentially leverage our team, networks, and concepts to assert Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia and continued integration into Western society.”

Another memo revealed that Biden had pitched a “science project” involving Metabiota and Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company where Biden was a board member and earned millions of dollars.

In 2014, the US awarded Metabiota $23.9 million, with $307,091 allocated for “Ukrainian research projects,” according to government spending records.

Metabiota worked in Ukraine for Black & Veatch, a US defense contractor with close ties to military intelligence agencies that built secure labs in Ukraine to analyze dangerous diseases and bioweapons.

Earlier this month, US officials warned Congress that ‘Russian forces may be attempting to gain control of these ‘biological research facilities’.”

After his father’s tenure as US Vice President ended in January 2017, his pay was cut in half.

Just weeks before Biden’s election, the original laptop story was seemingly debunked. The New York Times only recently admitted that the laptop and its contents were genuine.

According to government records, Metabiota was awarded an $18.4 million contract by the Pentagon, according to the Daily Mail. Furthermore, emails have recently been unmasked, in turn revealing that Hunter Biden assisted the contractor in “getting new customers,” including US government agencies.

Hunter Biden’s criminal history

Hunter Biden has a long history of crime. In late 2020, Biden was subjected to federal investigation for “tax affairs” related to business dealings in Ukraine and China, and Fox News reported that he had failed to report $400,000 in income from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

The announcement was preceded by a scandal in October 2020, when the New York Times published an article about two emails that the 52-year-old had supposedly received from a top Burisma executive while serving on the company’s board of directors.

Burisma Board Advisor Vadym Pozharskyi allegedly asked Hunter Biden to “use [his] influence” to help the Ukrainian company gain political support in a May 2014 email, while Pozharskyi thanked the younger Biden for setting up a meeting with his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden, in an April 2015 email.

The claimed emails were allegedly obtained from the hard disk of a damaged laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that was taken to a shop in his native state of Delaware for repairs.

