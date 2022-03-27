“The unipolar world has come to an end”: Medvedev

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

25 Mar 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen net

Dmitry Medvedev discussed what he believed to be serious geopolitical changes.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev (TASS)

Deputy chairman of the Russian security council, Medvedev considered Europe possibly abandoning Russian gas and noted that the unipolar world has “come to an end.”

In an extensive interview with Sputnik and RT, the former president reviewed the West’s actions during Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. He also discussed various perspectives on it, including those who chose to leave Russia.

Commenting on the jarring and obvious western Russophobia, Medvedev declared that the US is no longer the “masters of planet earth.”

Medvedev has recently become known for his tough and sardonic assertions about Western countries’ behavior. Previously, he stated that anti-Russian sentiments, which have risen since the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, have been hidden for the last 30 years behind “the hypocritical white-toothed smiles of politicians and diplomats who said one thing and did something completely different.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: EU, Russia, USA | Tagged: Age of Multipolarity, End of Western hegemony, Medvedev, Russophobia |