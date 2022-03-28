Al-Khodaira attack thoroughly planned: Israeli media

Posted on by martyrashrakat

27 Mar 2022

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen Net

Israeli media says the Al-Khudaira attack was thoroughly planned, and it destabilized the sense of security within Israeli settlers.

Israeli media said the gunmen were experienced

The attack in Al-Khudaira that took the lives of two Israeli police members and injured four others took place “at the heart of ‘Israel,'” Israeli media said Sunday, adding that it is unlike any of its predecessors.

Israeli Channel 13 said the attack carried out by two Palestinians from the ’48 occupied territories had harsh results, stressing that the Palestinians were experienced when it came to using arms.

“The Al-Khudaira attack has a natural adverse effect on the feeling of security for Israelis, as it is something that has not happened in years,” the Israeli channel said.

They also claimed that the attack was thoroughly planned, and it was far from being an act carried out by just one person.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported Sunday that a shooting took place in Al-Khudaira, Haifa, occupied Palestine, adding that two of those wounded were in critical condition.

According to Israeli media, the foreign ministers of the Arab states participating in the Al-Naqab summit in occupied Palestine, alongside their Israeli and US counterparts, rushed to denounce the shooting.

Unprecedented blows to Israeli security…and fears of expanding operations

