Loss to Humanity: MI-8 Helicopter Sent to Mariupol by Zelensky to Save Nazi Butchers Downed by Russia

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 28, 2022

By VT Editors

Earlier, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) authorities reported advancing into the city, currently controlled by Kiev’s forces, after seizing control of its suburbs, including the airport.

Russian air defences have shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter as it was flying to pick up leaders of the Azov nationalist battalion from Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. The aircraft was hit as it was flying over the Sea of Azov, five kilometres from shore.

#Russia Defense Ministry: "In the region of MARIUPOL, five kilometers from the coastline over the Sea of ​​Azov, a #Ukraine Mi-8 helicopter was shot down,heading for an emergency evacuation of the Azov national battalion commanders who had abandoned their subordinates" pic.twitter.com/UDcygtV1Fq — Uriel (@txturiel) March 28, 2022

“[The downed Mi-8] was heading towards Mariupol for emergency evacuation of the Azov battalion’s leaders, who had abandoned their troops”, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated.

The governments of Canada, the US & the UK have presided over a massive program to train and equip Ukrainian soldiers for a full-scale war with Russia. Trainees have included top commanders of the Azov Battalion.*

*nazis@RealAlexRubi⁩ #Ukraine https://t.co/Z8FfaJUjg1 — Baba Yaga (@WhirlwindWisdom) March 25, 2022

The ministry’s spokesman also said that on 28 March, the Russian Air Force and air defences downed two Ukrainian Su-24 (NATO reporting name: Fencer) and one Su-25 (NATO reporting name: Frogfoot) jets, as well as one unspecified drone.

Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have, with help from Russian troops, managed to surround the city of Mariupol, seizing its suburbs, including the airport, and started to clear the city of the remaining Azov nationalist battalion fighters, the republic’s authorities said.

The Russian Armed Forces are helping the DPR as a part of the special military operation launched by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. It was started in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), which had been suffering from shelling by Ukraine’s Armed Forces and nationalist battalions.

In the Mariupol area, the Russian Armed Forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter flying over the Sea of ​​Azov to evacuate the commanders of the Azov Battalion, as well as two Su-24 and one Su-25 aircraft. This was announced on Monday, March 28, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Major General Igor Konashenkov, during a briefing.

“In the region of Mariupol, 5 km from the coastline, over the Sea of ​​Azov, a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down, heading for an emergency evacuation of the Azov national battalion commanders who had abandoned their subordinates. In addition, one Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down near the Chernobaevka settlement,” Konashenkov said.

It’s about technology: Russian Armed Forces are destroying military facilities throughout Ukraine.

The most painful for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the loss of warehouses with fuel and lubricants and ammunition.

He also added that during the day on March 28, Russian aviation and air defense forces shot down two Su-24s west of the village of Korosten in the Zhytomyr region and one Su-25 over the village of Druzhkovka in the Donetsk region.

In total, 41 military facilities of Ukraine were hit by operational-tactical aviation during the day.

On March 27, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a large fuel depot in the Lvov region with long-range precision weapons . In addition, the workshop of the Lviv Radio Repair Plant was liquidated with cruise missiles, where the repair and modernization of the Tor, S-125 air defense systems, pro-radar stations for the Ukrainian Air Force were carried out .

On March 26, the air defense forces of the Luhansk People’s Republic shot down a Ukrainian tactical missile “Tochka-U” over the city of Rovenki .

In mid-February, due to the aggravation of the situation in the Donbass as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked for recognition of their independence and announced the evacuation of the civilian population to Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree . On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. As the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov clarified, the special operation has two goals – the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia | Tagged: Donetsk, Dpr, LPR, Lugansk, Lvov, Mariupol, Nazi Ukrainian "Azov battalion", Sea of Azov |