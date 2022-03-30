Moscow: Kiev used Jewish synagogue as gathering point for nationalists

March 30 2022
By Al Mayadeen Net
Russia says Ukraine is using worshipping places as gathering and transfer points for weapons and Nazis to participate in hostilities.
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov revealed Wednesday that Ukraine used a Jewish synagogue in the city of Uman as a gathering point for nationalist formations, TASS reported.
According to Konashenkov, Kiev is using worshipping places as gathering and transfer points for weapons and Nazis to participate in hostilities, violating international humanitarian law and morality norms.
“Today we present evidence received from a member of the Uman Jewish community of the use by the [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime for these purposes of the building of the new city synagogue, located at 1 Shosseiny Lane,” Konashenkov highlighted.
The Russian spokesperson stressed that the defense ministry has “recorded the formation of two nationalist columns on the territory of the synagogue,” according to TASS.
Konashenkov explained that “the property, weapons, and ammunition stored in the synagogue were first loaded by the nationalists into dump trucks, and then disguised as bags with construction waste. At the same time, to transport nationalists and foreign mercenaries from Ukraine’s western regions, buses with school vehicle markings and appropriate Children signs are used, as can be clearly seen in the photographs.”
He considered that “the object of the Jewish cult in Uman is deliberately used by the Kiev nationalist regime for military purposes in order to provoke a conflict and political pressure of Jewish religious organizations on Russia in case of fire on it.”
The major general pointed out that “on March 20, President Zelensky, in a video address to the Israeli Knesset, accused Russia of allegedly striking the city of Uman in the Cherkasy region.”
He reiterated that during the ongoing war, the Russian Armed Forces do not strike civilian sites or places of worship.
Filed under: Russia, UK | Tagged: Jewish synagogue, Kiev Regime, Ukrainian Nazi Nationalists, Zelensky |
Leave a Reply