2 Palestinians martyred, several injured during IOF storming of Jenin

March 31 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

Israeli occupation forces kill two Palestinians and injure several others while storming Jenin, as Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir storms the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the city Jenin in large numbers

Two young Palestinian men were martyred Thursday and several others were injured as the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the city of Jenin.

According to local media, the martyrs that were shot dead by the IOF during the storming of the Jenin camp were identified as 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiya, and Yazeed Al-Saadi.

Local sources: "Photo of the 17-year-old Palestinian teen, Sanad Abu Atiya, who was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during a military raid of Jenin camp." pic.twitter.com/5ygD28zgHb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 31, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Health pointed out that the occupation forces opened fire on Palestinians while storming Jenin, confirming that some of the injuries are critical.

Local sources: "Photo of the Palestinian youth, Yazeed al-Saadi, who was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during a military raid of Jenin camp." pic.twitter.com/TyTKFg9nlW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 31, 2022

The ministry indicated that the IOF fired tear gas in the vicinity of the Jenin Governmental Hospital, where the gas entered the emergency department.

An IOF spokesperson admitted earlier that a soldier was wounded during the storming of the Jenin refugee camp.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Al-Nakhala announced the general mobilization of the movement’s Al-Quds Brigades in light of the storming of the Jenin camp.

For his part, Al-Quds Brigades military spokesperson, Abu Hamza, confirmed placing all fighters on top alert upon Al-Nakhala’s announcement.

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent in occupied Al-Quds said the occupation forces encircled a house in Jenin, adding that the residents of the Jenin refugee camp responded to the large Israeli incursions, which led to violent confrontations.

Earlier this morning, #AlMayadeen's correspondent reported violent confrontations in #Jenin between #Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces that stormed the city in large numbers.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/c4fRs0nFIw — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 31, 2022

Vicious provocations in Al-Quds

In a separate context, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirmed that Israeli Knesset Member Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed and toured this morning the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, despite warnings of further escalation in case of Israeli provocations.

Watch | Hardcore Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir breaks into the courtyards of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied #Jerusalem this morning, despite warnings of a fresh outbreak of violence in the region. pic.twitter.com/YpQOahOypa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 31, 2022

@عضو كنيست الاحتلال بن غفير يقتحم المسجد الأقصى



القدس المحتلة – القسطل: اقتحم عضو برلمان الاحتلال إيتمار بن غفير المسجد الأقصى صباح اليوم الخميس.



وأفاد مراسل القسطل بأن بن غفير كان على رأس إحدى مجموعات المستوطنين التي اقتحمت المسجد الأقصى خلال ساعات الصباح. pic.twitter.com/U8x6WHtFOm — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) March 31, 2022

