2 Palestinians martyred, several injured during IOF storming of Jenin

Posted on March 31, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

March 31 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net 

Israeli occupation forces kill two Palestinians and injure several others while storming Jenin, as Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir storms the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the city Jenin in large numbers

Two young Palestinian men were martyred Thursday and several others were injured as the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the city of Jenin.

According to local media, the martyrs that were shot dead by the IOF during the storming of the Jenin camp were identified as 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiya, and Yazeed Al-Saadi.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health pointed out that the occupation forces opened fire on Palestinians while storming Jenin, confirming that some of the injuries are critical.

The ministry indicated that the IOF fired tear gas in the vicinity of the Jenin Governmental Hospital, where the gas entered the emergency department.

An IOF spokesperson admitted earlier that a soldier was wounded during the storming of the Jenin refugee camp.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Al-Nakhala announced the general mobilization of the movement’s Al-Quds Brigades in light of the storming of the Jenin camp.

For his part, Al-Quds Brigades military spokesperson, Abu Hamza, confirmed placing all fighters on top alert upon Al-Nakhala’s announcement.

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent in occupied Al-Quds said the occupation forces encircled a house in Jenin, adding that the residents of the Jenin refugee camp responded to the large Israeli incursions, which led to violent confrontations.

Vicious provocations in Al-Quds

In a separate context, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirmed that Israeli Knesset Member Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed and toured this morning the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, despite warnings of further escalation in case of Israeli provocations. 

