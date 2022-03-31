Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 31 2022

By Staff

In wake of the latest development that have been taking place on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories since Thursday morning, resistance groups called people for stepping up their anti-occupation actions.

As Hamas affirmed that the response to the Zionist crime is the escalation of resistance and confrontations with the occupation regime and its settlers, it warned the ‘Israelis’ by saying: “Let this arrogant enemy learn that the blood of our people is dear.”

“The unending crimes of the occupation signal to an inclusive explosion that will be more powerful and more painful, in which all the people in our occupied land will take part,” Hamas warned after Zionist member of Knesset [‘Israeli’ parliament] Itamar Ben Gvir raided the holy al-Aqsa Mosque this morning, and following a series of attacks targeting the city of Jenin as well as the Jenin refugees camp.

The resistance group underscored that the train of liberation has moved thanks to the heroic revolts, stressing that it won’t backtrack.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad resistance movement called on the Palestinian people to move for defending the Aqsa Mosque. The comments came short after the group’s Secretary General Ziad Nakhala announced general mobilization of the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, al-Quds Brigades, after the ‘Israeli’ raid on the Jenin camp, which left two Palestinian youths martyred and many others injured.

The resistance movement also commented on allowing “settler Itmar Ben Gvir to raid the Aqsa Mosque” referring to it as “a grave violation of sanctities and a signal for a new Intifada.”

The brutal regime’s military further attacked the area surrounding the Jenin Public Hospital with teargas that was leaked to inside the Emergency Unit, before they attacked the Infant Incubator Unit at the same hospital, also using teargas.

In the same context, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine urged escalating all kinds of resistance and field confrontations with the occupation everywhere.

