Ramzan Kadyrov speaking about the negotiations with Ukraine

Posted on by fada1

March 30, 2022

Please make sure to press the “cc” button to see the English captions!

and, just in case the Ministry of Truth decides to block that video on YouTube (they did so with the original one, calling it “hate speech” which makes me conclude that Nazis are now a protected minority, but whatever), here is the BitChute version:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/qtzAYx5jsTBO

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Putin, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Ramzan Kadyrov, Ukro-nazis |