Ramzan Kadyrov speaking about the negotiations with Ukraine

Posted on March 31, 2022 by fada1

March 30, 2022

Please make sure to press the “cc” button to see the English captions!

and, just in case the Ministry of Truth decides to block that video on YouTube (they did so with the original one, calling it “hate speech” which makes me conclude that Nazis are now a protected minority, but whatever), here is the BitChute version:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/qtzAYx5jsTBO

Filed under: Putin, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: , |

« »

One Response

  1. roberthstiver, on March 31, 2022 at 12:26 pm said:

    This blessedly short and pointed clip noted…let’s finish this episode and get on with diplomacy, respect, friendly relations among all, free-flowing/normal commerce, peace…faster, please.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: