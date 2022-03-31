Ramzan Kadyrov speaking about the negotiations with Ukraine

Please make sure to press the “cc” button to see the English captions!
and, just in case the Ministry of Truth decides to block that video on YouTube (they did so with the original one, calling it “hate speech” which makes me conclude that Nazis are now a protected minority, but whatever), here is the BitChute version:
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/qtzAYx5jsTBO
Filed under: Putin, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Ramzan Kadyrov, Ukro-nazis |
This blessedly short and pointed clip noted…let’s finish this episode and get on with diplomacy, respect, friendly relations among all, free-flowing/normal commerce, peace…faster, please.