US, Europe afraid of sanctioning Kaspersky Lab: WSJ

March 31 2022

By Al Mayadeen Net

The White House’s National Security Council has postponed discussions with the US Department of Treasury about prospective sanctions against Kaspersky Lab, according to sources.

The US, Europe are afraid of imposing sanctions against Kaspersky Lab.

The US and Europe are concerned that sanctions against Russia’s Kaspersky Lab software company will increase the risks of cyberattacks against Western countries, which is why the US administration did not make any agreements regarding restrictions against that company, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

The Federal Communications Commission of the United States added Kaspersky Lab products to its list of devices and services that pose a security risk on Friday. Following that, the business expressed dissatisfaction with the commission’s decision to prohibit the use of federal funds to purchase Kaspersky Lab’s products, describing it as politically driven.

The software company nevertheless revealed it is willing to work with US government authorities and answer regulators’ questions.

Russia had launched a special military operation in Ukraine over NATO’s eastward expansion, the Ukrainian shelling of Donbass, and the killing of the people of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, in addition to Moscow wanting to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine.

Following this step, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and several other countries announced sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.

