Russian SMO in the Ukraine – Day 34

March 30, 2022

Lot’s of good stuff to share with you today. So let’s begin

First, the misunderstandings resulting from an absolutely terrible public information policy explaining the reality of what is being negotiated between the Ukraine and Russia has resulted in a massive “NIET!” from the Russian public opinion. There is a Russian saying “нет худа без добра” which can roughly be translated as “even a bad situation can have a silver lining”, in this case, the truly tremendous pressure put upon the Kremlin has resulted in a lot of damage control which, in turn, has strengthened the position of those who want to prosecute this war till its end and weakened those who dream about some kind of Minsk 3.0.

Second, General Shamanov, the former commander of the operation in Chechnia, Hero of Russia and Duma member has announced that Russian special forces have successfully snatched away the two Ukronazi soldiers which filmed themselves torturing Russian prisoners. Yes, that is only two out of many thousands, but this still sends a chilling message to the Nazis. The Russians have also publicly shown the photos and name of the Ukronazi who stuck a bayonet into a Russian POW eye to kill him. Here I want to remind everybody that the Russians ended up killing almost all the Wahabi terrorists which ruled over Chechnia during the civil war. It is now clear that the Russians will summarily execute any Nazis they find unless they present a public interest, in which case they will send in their special forces to capture them and judge them, à la Eichmann. Finally, some will simply be executed where found. Either way, the message here is clear: “we will not forget or forgive, we are coming for you“. God willing, this message will save the lives and limbs of the Russian POW currently held in Nazi captivity.

Third, Scott Ritter wrote a good piece explaining the basic nature of the Special Military Operation (SMO) which you can read here: https://mobile.twitter.com/realscottritter/status/1508816667098423296.

Fourth, maps. Here are two maps showing the exact same thing:

Remember the Russian “gesture of good will”? The idea was that Russia would dramatically DECREASE her combat activities around Kiev and Chernigov?

Okay, now read Ritter above and please understand that Russia had no intention of occupying either city or, at least, no intention of taking the city in street-to-street fighting.

Both Kiev and Chernikov are blocked, but evacuation corridors are opened on a regular basis, utilities all work and besides Ukie hallucinations about Russian reconnaissance-diversionary groups all over the city resulting in innumerable cases of Ukies security forces shooting each other, no Russians are to be found inside these cities. In fact, the point for the Russians is not to take Kiev or Chernigov, but only to prevent the Ukronazi forces from using these cities to resupply, rotate, reinforce or otherwise support other Nazi forces. Which ones? We will come to that in a second.

Here is the 2nd map I would like you to take a look at:

This maps shows the same area, but from a wider perspective. The most important thing here is that Mariupol has now been taken, at least from a purely military point of view. There STILL is an ongoing “mopping up” operation in and around the Azovstal industrial facilities, but this operation is executed by the Russian National Guard and not the military. So look at the 2nd map. What you will see is that forces from the north and the south are now moving to encircle the large Ukronazi force, which has already been cauldroned-off (see first map) into an even bigger cauldron.

So translated from diplomatese into plain English “we will dramatically reduce our military operations around Kiev and Chernigov as a sign of good will” would be “we are liberating a large force to go and finish off the Ukrainian military in the Donbass“.

Hopefully, this explanation will reassure those who assumed that what the Russians offered was a ceasefire. It was not. It was ONLY a REDUCTION of military activities around two cities which the Russians never planned to invade in the first place.

You might wonder what the Eurolemmings are up to these days. Simple! They are still waging a glorious and heroic battle against the letter “Z”: “Samsung drops letter ‘Z’ after Ukraine’s request“. This just makes me wonder what these hate-filled infantiles will come up next…

The hyena of Europe smells blood

As for our Polak friends, they have just made russophobia “mainstream”. What a surprise! Who would have ever thought…. They are also planning to attack , sorry, liberate the western Ukraine as soon as it looks like a safe thing to do, with minimal risk and maximal pomp.

Will they do it?

It all depends on one thing: will the Kremlin be able to convince them that Russia means business and that, if needed, Iskanders can also be landed on the other side of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

When I look at freaks like Morawiecki, Duda or Sksipchak, I see the, shall we call it, “more extreme version” of the garden variety hate-filled infantiles I see in most European capitals. That such people expect anybody to treat them with sincere respect absolutely amazes me.

Speaking of hating Russia, I want to share with you an example of the kind of things which now have been canceled by the Empire of Lies:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/OYEmQroAnMJH

Okay, that’s it from me for right now.

I will “see you” later, God willing 🙂

Cheers

Andrei

