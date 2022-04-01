The ‘Inviolable Shelter’ in Jenin: A Model for Confrontation in the Stronghold of Resistance

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 1, 2022

By Mostafa Awada

In wake of the series of self-sacrifice operations that took place in the Zionist depth, namely the “Tel Aviv” operation by Martyr Diaa Hamarsheh from the town of Ya’bud in Jenin, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces started a crazy yet wasted escalation by raiding the Jenin Camp from all sides. The ‘Israeli’ military was attempting to arrest some resistance men, but rather faces strong resistance and violent confrontations by daring resistance fighters who thwarted the coward attack. At the same time, Secretary General of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Ziad Nakhala, announced the general mobilization for the “al-Quds Brigades” members wherever they were after the raid on the Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank.

The heroic confrontations by the Palestinian resistance members inside the camp injured a Zionist soldier from the Duvdevan Unit, while two Palestinians were martyred after sustaining critical injuries, and were later identified as Martyr Sanad Abu Atiya and Martyr Yazid al-Saadi. Their martyrdom emphasized yet another time that the Palestinian blood unites people against the usurper enemy, and ignites the flame of resistance and confrontation until liberating the land and the sanctities.

In this regard, Islamic Jihad media official Dawoud Shehab told Al-Ahed News that “This aggressive escalation is nothing new, rather a continuation of terrorism practiced by the occupation authorities in targeting every Palestinian.”

Shehab added that “Through our field observation, we find that the pace of the Zionist escalation has been ascending amid the atmosphere of normalization and alliances being made between some Arab regimes and the Zionist occupation. This clearly means that the enemy’s entity managed to employ the normalization in expanding the pace of its attacks and terrorism against the Palestinian people, land, and sanctities.

Pointing to that it is a must to clearly discuss the cover provided by the normalizing regimes to this aggression, Shehab said “good evidence is the meeting that was held in al-Naqab to legitimize the occupation of Palestine.”

With respect to announcing general mobilization, the Islamic Jihad official explained: “We announced general mobilization to show readiness for any development. Our duties require confronting the aggression and responding to any attack. Today, our fighters in Jenin were at the forefront of confronting any Zionist attempt to storm the camp. And the repelled a wide-scale operation.” Shehab underscored that the Islamic Jihad insists on continuing its resistance.

He further concluded by saying: “We will witness a new military round had any aggression against the Aqsa Mosque or the people of al-Quds broken out, or when the enemy implements its threats and carries out assassinations.”

For his part, member of the central committee for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Hani al-Thwabta, told Al-Ahed News that it is clear that the ‘Israeli’ entity is stepping up its policy of occupation on all levels all over the Palestinian lands, whether in detentions, assassinations, genocides, and racism. “This is what led to an explosion and boosted the Palestinian people and resistance’s responsibility for dealing the aggression a blow,” he went on to say.

Al-Thawabta added that “The occupation’s escalating measures against our people lead to more escalation, especially amid the international silence to the occupation’s practices. This means that the Palestinian people are facing the enemy alone.”

He then underscored that this battle requires uniting all efforts of the Palestinian people, pointing to that the occupation’s practices, which aim at ‘Israelizing’ the Palestinian people, went in vain, and continue to be faced by more awareness.

“The struggle against Zionist Fascism is open, and as long as the occupation exits, so does the resistance. It is the equation of righteousness against injustice and tyranny,” al-Thawabta con

cluded.

