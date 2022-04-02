“Israel” Is Expecting Many Days of Security Challenges

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 2 2022

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Maariv military affairs analyst Tal Lev-Ram claims that “the ‘Israeli’ military establishment believes that the coming days will bring important security challenges.” He pointed to the Jenin refugee camp incident where three Palestinian youths were martyred and one “Israeli” soldier was injured.

According to Lev-Ram, the Chief of Staff of the “Israeli” army Aviv Kohavi assessed the situation and spoke with the brigade commanders in the West Bank Division about enhancing the readiness of the forces and readying operations to thwart “terrorism”.

“The commander of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fox, participated in assessing the situation, in addition to the commander of the West Bank Division, Brigadier General Avi Blot, the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier Fares Atila, representatives of the Shin Bet, border guards, the police, and other commanders,” he explained.

“Preparations in the ‘Israeli’ army are underway to confront the wave of escalation that has been evident for a long time. These security preparations, which will continue until further notice, can be called ‘Break the Wave’ Operation.”

The Zionist journalist states that “a larger number of reinforcement battalions and special units allows the Central Command to carry out more activities, and it can be assumed that in the near future there will be more ‘brigade operations to thwart terrorism’ in the West Bank.”

“Based on the number of events and the security situation, there are so far 13 reinforcement battalions present in the West Bank. The fighters were sent to enhance protection on the roads and in the settlements, thwart ‘terror’, and enhance the protection of the line of contact from which the saboteur who carried out the operation in Bnei Brak penetrated without any obstruction.”

Lev-Ram says that “all the fighters of the reinforcement battalions will remain in the army during the weekend, after it was decided to prevent fighters in the West Bank division from leaving.”

He notes that “the assessment in the ‘Israeli’ army is that in light of recent events, as well as the warnings and the level of motivation of ‘terrorist’ organizations and lone saboteurs to carry out operations and the security escalation, they will continue for the foreseeable period.”

“The stabbing attack on the bus in Gush Etzvin practically illustrates the situation on the ground, as such incidents inspire other saboteurs to carry out operations.”

Lev-Ram notes that “the forces in the Gaza Strip have been reinforced with a battalion and a special unit, and there are no indications on the part of the terrorist organizations and Hamas to escalate the situation.”

He notes that “Land Day passed in complete calm, and yesterday, the security establishment did not notice that Hamas’s intentions can heat up the area. However, as long as the operations continue, and if exceptional events occur, especially around Al-Quds and the Temple Mount, this option must also be taken into account.”

According to Lev-Ram, in the context of the police’s extreme preparations during the holy month of Ramadan, the upcoming April holidays and national events, and the high alert ordered by the General Commissioner of “Israel’s” Police, Yaakov Shabtai,

the Ministry of War and the authorities in the army responded by allowing the police to recruit members from the army reserve, who are still performing their duty. This will go on until Independence Day.

Lev-Ram concludes by saying that there will be “around 3,000 policemen serving as reserves and about 12% of the ‘Israeli’ police force, taking into account the fact that most of the soldiers in the border guards do not serve in the reserves because of their military service.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Armed resistance, Aviv Kochavi, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Jenin, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity, Zionist Shin Bet |