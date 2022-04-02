Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli occupation forces

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank were martyred by Israeli forces near Jenin.

Occupation forces prevented Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances from arriving at the scene

Three Palestinians from the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank were martyred by Israeli occupation forces.

The IOF opened fire on the car the Palestinians were in and prevented Palestinian Red Crescent crews from arriving at the scene. The Red Crescent was later told the IOF will not hand over the PIJ members’ bodies, and the car the martyrs were driving was also impounded.

فيديو| مصادر محلية: الاحتلال يمنع طواقم الاسعاف من الوصول للمصابين داخل المركبة التي تم إطلاق النار تجاهها قرب دوار عرابة بجنين pic.twitter.com/dZC785K4xQ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 1, 2022

Media outlets also reported that confrontations erupted between the IOF and local youth in the city of Jenin. Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) senior official Khader Adnan told Al Mayadeen that the news that the brother of PIJ leader Mahmoud Tawalba was assassinated are not true.

The PIJ released a statement saying that this incident is not a “passing” incident, and renewed calls for people in the West Bank to retaliate swiftly to the occupation’s repeated crimes against the West Bank’s freedom fighters, stressing that allowing the Resistance to grow in the occupied West Bank and rejecting security cooperation with the occupation is the way prevent the occupation from harming the Palestinian people.

Israeli media reported that four IOF soldiers were injured in the incident, one of whom was gravely wounded but stable, while the three others were lightly wounded. Al Mayadeen‘s bureau chief in occupied Palestine also reported that the three young men resisted against IOF soldiers before they were martyred.

