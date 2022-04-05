Iran warns against foreign meddling in Pakistan

Posted on by martyrashrakat

4 Apr 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

Iran stresses its support for the decision of the Pakistani people regarding their own fate as the country undergoes political tensions, highlighting the good relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Supporters of the Pakistan PTI political party chant slogans in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the Parliament building, Islamabad, Pakistan April 3, 2022 (Reuters)

Tehran is closely monitoring the latest political developments in Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday, stressing the need to respect the Pakistani people’s will and dictation of their own fate away from foreign interferences.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Pakistan,” Khatibzadeh told a press conference in Tehran, noting that the developments in the “friendly and brotherly neighbor” were “seriously important” to Iran.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, called for the President to dissolve parliament and hold early elections Sunday, a move that took place after members of the National Assembly presented a motion for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister. The deputy speaker of Parliament, however, blocked the motion, ruling it was unconstitutional and part of a foreign conspiracy.

The Iranian spokesperson explained that such developments in the parliamentary system of Pakistan were natural.

“We must all make sure that the people of Pakistan will settle their country’s fate without foreign interference and meddling,” Khatibzadeh stressed.

He also outlined Tehran’s good relations with Islamabad, and the former has been trying to safeguard these relations.

In an address he gave on state TV, Khan had stated there was unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s democratic institutions, which is why an interim government should be formed to hold fresh elections.

Washington was quick to rebut the accusations about interference from its end, saying the US had no involvement.

A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that there was no truth to the allegations, claiming that the US “respect[s] and support[s] Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.”

Pakistan’s PM stated on Friday that his government gave an official note to the United States Embassy in Islamabad to protest Washington’s interference in the country’s affairs.

The developments in Pakistan are unfolding as the country undergoes high inflation and diminishing foreign reserves while in a harsh IMF bailout program.

