‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians in Occupied Al-Quds for Third Consecutive Night

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 5, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have for the third night in a row attacked Palestinians who gathered at Bab al-Amoud, also known as Damascus Gate, one of the main gates of the Old City of al-Quds, to celebrate the onset of Muslims’ holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Palestinian Maan news agency said Zionist soldiers used tear gas and sound bombs to disperse the Palestinians who had gathered for Iftar, a meal served at the end of the fasting day during Ramadan, near Bab al-Amoud on Monday night.

Citing witnesses, the news agency said at least six Palestinian youths were arrested during the confrontations, three of whom were taken into custody and severely beaten by undercover special ‘Israeli’ forces.

The occupying regime has since the start of Ramadan turned the Bab al-Amoud into a military barracks by deploying a large number of its forces in the area.

The latest violence came after ‘Israeli’ occupation police detained 10 Palestinians and injured some 20 others in the same area on Sunday.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency said the confrontations started after Zionist police had intensified their presence at Bab al-Amoud and placed barriers on both sides of it since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Police beat up and detained some 10 Palestinians as they attacked the youths to force them to leave the area, including an elderly man who sustained a head injury after being beaten up by the police,” the agency said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said at least 19 Palestinians were injured, four of the injuries were rushed to hospitals and the others were treated at the scene.

The flare-up of tensions coincided with the Zionist foreign minister Yair Lapid’s provocative visit to Bab al-Amoud in the Old City of al-Quds, which was denounced by the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas as a “dangerous escalation.”

Hamas spokesman Mohamed Hamada said in a statement on Sunday that Lapid’s tour of Bab al-Amud and the violent police raid on the same area reflected ‘Israeli’ persistence in carrying out malicious plots against the occupied al-Quds and the holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamada also described Lapid’s step as “a provocation to the feelings of the Palestinian people and the Muslim nation during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Palestinians have ramped up their retaliations against ‘Israeli’ forces in recent weeks, carrying out a series of operations that have killed at least 11 Zionists since March 22. Eight Palestinians have also been killed during the same period.

Last week, a Palestinian man identified as Diaa Hamarsheh killed five ‘Israelis’, including a policeman, before being shot dead in the ultra-orthodox town of Bnei Brak east of Tel Aviv.

The operation came days after two Palestinians killed two ‘Israeli’ regime forces and wounded four others in a shooting attack in the northern occupied city of Hadera before being shot dead.

Related Videos

Israel escalates its attacks against the Palestinians… What are the limits of the confrontation?

Israeli Channel 13 publishes a series of reports documenting the events of Operation Defensive Shield

More On This Topic

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Bab al-‘Amoud, Damascus gate, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Hamas, Israeli Crimes, Occupation Terrorism, Palestinian detainees, Ramadan, The Zio-temporary entity, Yair Lapid |