Youtube Censors Truth on Bucha

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 5, 2022

By VT Editors

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/Mn4ht0GfZe3f/

and the censored version from youtube..

Worth reading through but contains disturbing images.https://t.co/wup3zgdTaP — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) April 5, 2022

VT Editors

VT Editors is a General Posting account managed by Jim W. Dean and Gordon Duff. All content herein is owned and copyrighted by Jim W. Dean and Gordon Duff

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Double standards, France, Germany, NATO, Poland, UK, Ukraine, UNSC, USA, Youtube | Tagged: Bucha crime, Media Lies, Nord Stream 2, Online Censorship, Scott Ritter |