Shooting in ‘Tel Aviv’ leaves several dead, wounded

April 8 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

One of the locations where the shooting took place in “Tel Aviv”

Six settlers have been injured in “Tel Aviv”, occupied Palestine, following a shooting that took place late Thursday, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported.

An initial tally of the shooting says 16 Israeli settlers have been injured so far, with injuries ranging from critical to highly critical.

Two settlers out of the 16 injured have died so far, and the remaining four are in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The shooting took place in Dizengoff Street of “Tel Aviv”, and the Israeli occupation forces are yet to detain the suspect.

The shooter, still unknown, reportedly carried out the shooting in three different locations in “Tel Aviv”, and the IOF is currently pursuing him.

An Israeli occupation police spokesman said the shooting took place over the span of several hours, adding that the shooter was yet to be detained.

The shooting took place as Israeli Security Minister Benny Gantz was in the Ministry of Security in “Tel Aviv” with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

To be updated…

