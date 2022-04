Posted on by fada1

April 07, 2022

The US-proposed resolution received 93 votes, with 24 countries opposed and 58 abstaining.

The only other country ever to be expelled from the UN Human Rights Council was Libya, in 2011, as NATO bombed the North African country to help militants overthrow the government of Muammar Gaddafi.

Filed under: Libya, NATO, Russia, Russophobia, Ukraine | Tagged: Kadhafi, UNGA, UNHRC |