Eva Bartlett is an independent writer and rights activist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013). She documented the 2008/9 and 2012 Israeli war crimes and attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances and reporting from hospitals. In 2017, she was short-listed for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism.
6 thoughts on ““Why Ukraine’s “Bucha Massacre” Story Isn’t Adding Up””
Thank you for featuring Brian Berletic, Eva.
This prompted me to recall this excellent video presented by another of my (our) favourites – Vanessa Beeley – exposing the ‘western’ propaganda complex..THE VETO: Exposing CNN, Al Jazeera, Channel 4, western media propaganda war in Syria
[a despicable Ukrainian PSYOP in Bucha]
https://link.medium.com/5ctCDNcmYob
If I were in command of the Russian troops, my common and strategic sense would have me completely rule out any action like this that Russia is accused of. And I do not think that the common sense of those who command these troops is less than mine. I suspect that this is a macabre staging carried out (perhaps with the help of the CIA) by the Ukrainian government. I am convinced that time will prove me right.
From Southfront, videos: https://southfront.org/new-evidences-shed-light-on-alleged-massacre-in-bucha-kiev-region-video-photo/
Francois
It is amazing that every time the kabal want to swing opinion the CIA pull this off, no matter which country is involved. It happened numerous places now, including the twin towers.
Thank You Eva for these insider videos giving us the Russian-speaking side of what in the Western-world is limited on what our ears can hear.
From, Yves Bernard, head of prepare.ations group.
- Journalist Roman Kosarev: “It’s not Russia starting a war, it’s Russia ending the war that’s been happening here the last 8 years”
