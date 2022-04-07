“Why Ukraine’s “Bucha Massacre” Story Isn’t Adding Up”

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 5, 2022

Eva Bartlett

Eva Bartlett is an independent writer and rights activist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013). She documented the 2008/9 and 2012 Israeli war crimes and attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances and reporting from hospitals. In 2017, she was short-listed for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism.

Julius Skoolafish April 5, 2022 at 09:06

Thank you for featuring Brian Berletic, Eva.

This prompted me to recall this excellent video presented by another of my (our) favourites – Vanessa Beeley – exposing the ‘western’ propaganda complex..THE VETO: Exposing CNN, Al Jazeera, Channel 4, western media propaganda war in Syria

Nicolas Cinquini

April 5, 2022 at 09:42

[a despicable Ukrainian PSYOP in Bucha]

https://link.medium.com/5ctCDNcmYob

Loam April 5, 2022 at 12:20

If I were in command of the Russian troops, my common and strategic sense would have me completely rule out any action like this that Russia is accused of. And I do not think that the common sense of those who command these troops is less than mine. I suspect that this is a macabre staging carried out (perhaps with the help of the CIA) by the Ukrainian government. I am convinced that time will prove me right.

kbartlett114gmailcom

April 5, 2022 at 18:39

From Southfront, videos: https://southfront.org/new-evidences-shed-light-on-alleged-massacre-in-bucha-kiev-region-video-photo/

Francois

April 5, 2022 at 21:02

It is amazing that every time the kabal want to swing opinion the CIA pull this off, no matter which country is involved. It happened numerous places now, including the twin towers.

wordaction717

April 6, 2022 at 04:39

Thank You Eva for these insider videos giving us the Russian-speaking side of what in the Western-world is limited on what our ears can hear.

From, Yves Bernard, head of prepare.ations group.

