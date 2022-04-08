Posted on by Zara Ali

March 15, 2022

On Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported the following terrorist attack by US-controlled Ukraine on Donetsk, saying:

Fired from occupied Dobropolye, a Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile struck a Kramatorsk, Donetsk “railway station” when evacuation of civilians out of harm’s way was ongoing.https://stephenlendman.org/2022/04/08/kiev-strike-kills-and-injures-scores-in-donetsk-russia-falsely-blamed/

“(C)laims by representatives of the Kiev nationalist regime that Russia allegedly carried out a ‘missile attack’ on April 8 against the railway terminal in Kramatorsk are a provocation and completely have nothing to do with reality.”

“Russian Armed Forces had no fire tasks and planned none in the town of Kramatorsk on April 8.”

“On March 14, 2022, a battalion of the Ukrainian army’s 19th separate missile brigade delivered a strike by a similar Tochka-U missile against the center of Donetsk, in which 17 people were killed and another 36 civilians were wounded.”

“The DPR Territorial Defence HQ identified the missile as a Tochka-U type (from fragments), which is not in service in either the Russian army or the Donbass Republics forces,” the Donetsk News Agency reported.

“It is, however, being actively used by Ukrainian militants.”

Donetsk militia spokesman Eduard Basurin reported the following:

“A provocation took place in Kramatorsk” on Friday.

“Ukrainian authorities did not hide the fact that they were preparing another provocation.”

“First, an evacuation was announced from the cities of Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Slovyansk.”

“People began to gather in places where you can leave — railway stations.”

Ammunition hit (them). There are about 30 dead,” many others injured.

There’s no ambiguity about what happened and where responsibility for the terror attack lies — jointly in Washington and Kiev.

Not according to the collective US/Western MSM lying machine.

Some fake news examples:

NYT propaganda rubbish:

“The (Biden regime’s) embassy in Kiev called the attack on the train station in Kramatorsk ‘another atrocity committed by Russia in Ukraine,’ ” adding:

“The world will hold Putin accountable” — for what Russia had nothing to do with.

WaPo fake news:

“At least 39 people were killed and 87 injured Friday at the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, in what they said was a Russian missile attack as hundreds of evacuees were waiting to escape a looming Russian offensive in the area (sic).”

WSJ fake news:

“A Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed 39 and injured dozens more people as they tried to flee intense fighting in the east (sic).”

And this from CNN:

“At least 30 killed in train station missile strike in eastern Ukraine as civilians try to flee Russian onslaught (sic).”

BBC propaganda quoted puppet Zelensky’s perversion of reality.

Falsely accusing Russia for Kiev’s terror attack, he recited the following Biden regime scripted remarks, saying:

“The Russian military hit the railway terminal (sic).”

“This is an evil that has no limits (sic).”

Once again, MSM across the board falsely accused Russia of Kiev regime state-terror against long-suffering Donbass residents.

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Kiev of disrupting evacuation of Kramatorsk residents so its Nazified forces can continue using them as human shields.

Separately, Britain’s BoJo regime announced the end of “engagement” with Russia.

According to so-called foreign secretary Truss, “a new approach to security in Europe (will be) based on resilience, defense and deterrence (sic).”

She urged other Western regime to go the same way.

And this from interventionist Blinken:

Calling on other NATO regimes and Asia/Pacific ones not to diverge from undeclared US war on Russia, he once again accused Moscow of “aggression in Ukraine (sic)” — what’s been longstanding US policy against invented enemies worldwide for centuries.

Separately on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov updated the continued demilitarization of Kiev’s war machine as follows, saying:

To date, Russian forces “destroyed…97 helicopters, 421 unmanned aerial vehicles, 228 long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, 2,019 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 223 multiple rocket launchers, 874 field artillery guns and mortars and also 1,917 special military motor vehicles,” along with scores of Ukrainian aircraft and the regime’s air defense and naval capabilities.

Overnight Thursday, “(o)perational-tactical aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces and (its) missile troops struck 81 Ukrainian military facilities, including two command posts, an Osa surface-to-air missile system, three multiple rocket launchers, nine strongholds and 59 areas” where Ukrainian military hardware are located.

“Precision missiles of the Bastion coastal defense missile system also eliminated a foreign mercenaries’ gathering and training center near the community of Krasnosyolka northeast of Odessa.”

Early evening in Donetsk, its regional administration head, Pavel Kirilenko updated the death tolls from Ukrainian state terror on Kramatorsk to 50 people, including 5 children.

Another 98 required hospitalization, 12 too late or too far gone to be saved, Kirilenko adding:

“We expect that other victims will seek medical help during the next one or two days, so the count of casualties will be in flux.”

Hegemon USA’s dirty hands were all over what happened by supplying terror weapons to Kiev’s war machine.

The same goes for its complicit NATO vassals.

