Pakistan’s Moment of Truth

Apr 2, 2022

BY WEB EDITOR on 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Russia Will Not Bend Its Knee And Submit To The West – Sheikh Imran N. Hosein

In a video released this month, the well-known Islamic scholar, Sheikh Imran N. Hosein, gave his views on the on-going Ukraine-Russia tensions. Some of the points that he made were:

Russia is not prepared to bend its knee and submit to the West.

Russia has the right to protect its security.

If NATO wants to continue on this foolish path they will take mankind to the brink of destruction.

Russia is not foolish; it will not invade Ukraine, unless someone wants a war.

The show of force by Russia at the Ukrainian border is meant to deliver a military, political and economic message but most importantly a psychological message to the West.

Turkey is behaving in a reckless way by selling weapons to Ukraine.

This is the complete video on this topic.

