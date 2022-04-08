Pakistan’s Moment of Truth

Russia Will Not Bend Its Knee And Submit To The West – Sheikh Imran N. Hosein
In a video released this month, the well-known Islamic scholar, Sheikh Imran N. Hosein, gave his views on the on-going Ukraine-Russia tensions. Some of the points that he made were:
- Russia is not prepared to bend its knee and submit to the West.
- Russia has the right to protect its security.
- If NATO wants to continue on this foolish path they will take mankind to the brink of destruction.
- Russia is not foolish; it will not invade Ukraine, unless someone wants a war.
- The show of force by Russia at the Ukrainian border is meant to deliver a military, political and economic message but most importantly a psychological message to the West.
- Turkey is behaving in a reckless way by selling weapons to Ukraine.
