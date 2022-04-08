Palestinian youth, who carried out the operation in “Tel Aviv”, martyred

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

National and Islamic forces in Jenin mourned the young martyr Raad Fathi Zaidan Hazem, 29 years old, from Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Young martyr Raad Fathi Zaidan Hazem, 29 years old, from Jenin refugee camp.

Media sources announced, on Friday, the martyrdom of the young Palestinian man who carried out the operation in “Tel Aviv” against Israeli settlers.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that Raad Hazem was waiting for Israeli intelligence agents near the Yafa Mosque, and he confronted them before he was martyred.

In the aftermath of the operation, Israeli media said that Israeli security was dealt a major blow yesterday, adding that “the last thing Bennett should do is to hail the killing of the man who carried out the operation.”

Meanwhile, Israeli commentators stressed that Israeli settlers are paying the price for the incompetency of Israeli officials.

On Friday, Israeli Prime minister Naftali Bennett hailed the Israeli forces who shot the Palestinian youth, adding that the Israeli security forces remain on “maximum alert” in “Tel Aviv” and throughout the Israeli settlements over concerns of “further incidents or copycat attacks.” Israeli media criticized Bennett’s comment, describing it as the last thing he should be doing in light of the massive security failure his government is responsible for.

On Thursday, Israeli media commented on the shooting in “Tel Aviv,” saying that the scenes of what is happening in “unparalleled.”

This came after two settlers were killed in a shooting operation in “Tel Aviv,” and more than 6 injuries were reported, most of them in critical condition.

The “Tel Aviv” Occupation Police Brigade commander was cited by Israeli media as saying that what is certain so far is that 15 were wounded in the shooting operation.

Israeli escalation

Since the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan in early April, Israeli suppression and attacks on Palestinians have drastically increased.

Israeli Occupation forces have been suppressing Ramadan Gatherings in the occupied city of al-Quds, arresting dozens of young Palestinians across the last week on Bab Al-Amoud (Damascus Gate).

Last night and early Thursday morning, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 13 Palestinians from separate parts of the occupied West Bank, and Al-Quds.

The arrests included 5 young men from Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, 3 from Jenin, and 4 from Beit Lahm and Al-Khalil, according to the Palestinian WAFA agency.

In response, Palestinians have retaliated by carrying out operations in the heart of the occupied areas which resulted in the death of 13 Israelis, including members of the security forces.

Yesterday night, Israeli police attacked Palestinians in Bab Al-Amoud area in Al-Quds, arresting 3 of them.

In addition, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a human rights report that the occupation forces have, since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, arrested hundreds of Palestinians.

Since the start of Ramadan on April 2, the Israeli Occupation Forces have arrested 33 Palestinians so far.

April 8, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The shooter of the Tel Aviv shooting operation and was later martyred in a gunfire with “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] is named Raad Fathi Hazem, 28, from Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Hazem killed two people and wounded 13 others when he opened fire in “Dizengoff Street” on Thursday. He was found and murdered several hours later early on Friday morning after a massive manhunt, around nine hours after he carried out the operation.

The “Israeli” radio said that the perpetrator of the Tel Aviv operation was killed after engaging in a clash with a force from the “Israeli” Yamam unit and a force from the Shin Bet near a mosque in Yaffa [Jaffa].

According to a security source, a Shin Bet security service force arrived in the area of the Yaffa [Jaffa] Clock Tower to gather footage from security cameras and encountered him hiding behind a car.

A Yaffa resident reported hearing several gunshots shortly after a large force surrounded the mosque in the early hours of Friday.

The shooting Thursday night took place at two locations along “Dizengoff Street”, one of Tel Aviv’s busiest streets for nightlife and entertainment.

A preliminary investigation suggests that shortly before the shooting, the shooter was walking around “Dizengoff Street”, apparently looking for a crowded area.

A security source said that he was documented sitting on a bench in the area for 15 minutes before he launched the shooting operation. After escaping the scene, he hopped over a fence, and dropped a pack of bullets.

Several sources said that the shooter does not have a prior criminal record, the “Israeli” Haaretz reported. It was also reported that Hazem did not have a permit to enter the “Israeli”-occupied territories. The investigation into the operation is ongoing.

The entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a situation assessment with War Minister Benny Gantz and other military officials early on Friday.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said Hazem was affiliated with the organization, and said “The operation in Dizengoff is a natural response to the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people.”

The shooter’s father, Fathi Hazem, a former security prisoner in the “Israeli” entity, welcomed the operation.

In the occupied West Bank and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, residents waved flags and celebrated the operation.

