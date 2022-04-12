Nasrallah: We accuse the US of elections postponement attempts

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 12 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses, in a speech, the latest developments in occupied Palestine and the upcoming parliamentary elections, citing US interference.

Nasrallah: We stand strong by Palestine

In a speech addressing the latest developments in Palestine, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed, on Monday evening, the need to stand in reverence before the families of the Palestinian martyrs and their decisive stances.

Sayyed Nasrallah said, “We must hail and stand in reverence before the heroism of the men, youth, women, children, and elders of occupied Palestine.”

In a speech addressing the latest developments in Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, on Monday evening, that “what is happening in occupied Palestine has great implications on the struggle with the enemy and the future of the Israeli entity.”

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Israeli occupation government, saying, “If you are betting on the despair and frustration of the Palestinian people, then you are delusional,” and, “If you think that the official Arab abandonment will lead to the retreat of the Palestinian youth, you are also delusional.”

While he considered that “what is happening in and around occupied Palestine requires a long contemplation time and more support and solidarity,” Sayyed Nasrallah expressed “the absolute support and backing for the Palestinian people and their resistance.”

He stressed, “We are partners with them [Palestinian people] in this battle and in achieving victory.”

The resistance imposed a huge equation on the enemy in the April ‘96 war

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the April 1996 war and stressed that “the Resistance was able to impose on the enemy the equation of protecting civilians while going on with its resistance.”

He pointed out that “the equation of protecting civilians from Israeli attacks still exists thanks to the Resistance.”

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the United States always defends the aggressor enemy and its massacres and prevents even its condemnation.

There is talk that some embassies want to postpone the parliamentary elections

On the upcoming elections in Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary-General said the Lebanese parliamentary elections are around the corner, noting that the US embassy and other embassies have come to the understanding that the current parliamentary majority will maintain its position.

He stressed that “no one should believe that obtaining two-thirds of the parliamentary seats is a realistic and logical goal, and we are convinced that Lebanon cannot but be based on understanding,” highlighting the dispersion among the other parties during the formation of electoral lists.

He explicitly said, “It is our right to accuse the US embassy of seeking to postpone the parliamentary elections.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also revealed that there is talk that some embassies want to postpone the parliamentary elections to arrange the affairs of the other side of the political spectrum.

Considering that “one of the objectives of talking about postponing the elections may be to reduce the citizens’ enthusiasm to participate,” Nasrallah said, “We consider that we are waging an electoral battle, so the voter turnout should be high.”

A lot of Saudi money poured into Lebanese official’s pockets

Nasrallah also revealed that a Saudi official had disclosed to him that “Riyadh spent huge amounts of money in Lebanon during the 2009 elections,” noting that “a large part of this money was not spent on the elections, but went into the balances of political officials in Lebanon.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah called on the Lebanese “not to rely on opinion polls and definitive results and to head to the ballot boxes with full enthusiasm and concern.”

He stressed that “we must work to ensure the success of our candidates and the candidates of our allies, who are advancing in many constituencies, even without our support,” confirming, “We want our allies to succeed in these elections so that we can cooperate together in shouldering responsibilities.”

Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah does not have secret alliances because all its alliances are crystal clear.

He declared that “Hezbollah passing on the preferential votes to the rest of the allies will be public and based on understanding,” stressing that, “we have not made a prior commitment to anyone.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said, “We do not want to abolish anyone, and we want everyone to be represented in Parliament in their true sizes.”

He added that “in 2005, the March 14 forces were the ones who abolished the political forces, and the fact that they accepted the Amal movement and Hezbollah was compelled.”

He stressed that the sides trying to abolish others are the ones who were betting in the July 2006 war on crushing the resistance and its environment, the ones who sat with the Americans and incited them to defeat Hezbollah in the July war, and the ones who are ready to go as far as igniting a civil war just to crush others.

Sayyed Nasrallah asked the question, “How can you talk about using arms to shape a particular political environment when you obtained the parliamentary majority more than once and formed governments?”

“This who are trying to trick the Lebanese into believing that the Resistance arms are the cause of all the crises, why don’t they even bring up corruption and economic policies in the past 30 years?” he wondered.

The Resistance protects Lebanon through a deterrence equation

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah considered that “the ones who are taking aim at the arms of the Resistance only aim at appeasing America, the West, and some Arab regimes to obtain financial support.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “the Resistance is the side that protects the country through a deterrence equation it has imposed on the enemy.”

On the relations with Arab countries, hinting at Saudi Arabia, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah asked, “Who is sabotaging Arab relations, who is taking a supportive position on the aggression on Yemen, and who has launched a devastating military aggression seven years ago?”

Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that “the Yemenis imposed their will on the international community through their steadfastness and fighting,” hoping that “the armistice – which he welcomed – would be a prelude for a political solution.”

He explained that this is “what we have been asking for from the beginning; to stop the war and massacres, and no one aims at targeting Saudi Arabia.”

He believed that “the only solution in Yemen is to negotiate and engage in direct talks with Sanaa,” confirming that the latter is not to be pressured.

Related Videos

Sayyed Nasrallah talks about the strategic dimensions of guerrilla operations in Palestine

The Palestinian territories are inflamed in the face of the Israeli occupation entity

Related news

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Hezbollah, Israeli Crimes, Lebanon, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Amal-Hezbollah duo, Balance of deterrence, Leb-elections, Martyrdom operations, Nasrallah, Normalisation is betrayal, Palestinian Martyrs, Saudi Zionist entity, The Zio-temporary entity |