Israeli occupation forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque, assault worshippers

Posted on April 15, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

 April 15, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al-Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net 

A new Palestinian has fallen; Shawkat Kamal Abed was martyred following the injuries he sustained in Jenin yesterday.

Palestinian civilians confronting occupation forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces violently stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque at dawn on Friday, emptying it of worshippers.

According to Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent, occupation forces fired sound grenades, teargas, and rubber-coated metal bullets at worshippers, injuring a number of them.

Our correspondent added that “occupation forces pursued the worshippers, assaulting them, and evacuated most of them from Al-Aqsa’s courtyards, shutting all gateways there, except for Bab Huta.”

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 59 injuries have so far been transported to Al-Quds hospitals amid confrontations between Palestinians and occupation forces in Al-Aqsa, adding that reporters and medics are among those injured and that most injuries were in the upper parts of the body.

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent stressed that occupation forces were obstructing the work of ambulances arriving at Bab Al-Asbat.

Palestinian factions call for a popular march

Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza called for a popular march after today’s Friday prayers in support of Al-Quds and the West Bank.

Palestinian factions in Gaza had announced on Thursday a general mobilization in all places where the Palestinian people are present, inside Palestine or in the diaspora. The factions declared in a statement that they have decided to keep the joint operations room open in order to pursue developments and make the necessary decisions, stressing the factions’ unity against the occupation and aggression.

A new martyr in Jenin

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced this morning the martyrdom of Shawkat Kamal Abed due to injuries he sustained in Jenin yesterday. 35 other Palestinians were asphyxiated from inhaling gas during their confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in Beita, south of Nablus. 

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent had reported yesterday that two martyrs fell by Israeli occupation fire after the IOF stormed a town near Jenin: Martyr Shas Kamamji, the brother of prisoner Ayham Kamamji, and martyr Mostafa Abou Al-Rab.

Related News

