Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen

April 16, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdul Salam, confirmed that “The United States seeks to prolong the state of brutal siege and aggression against the impoverished Arab country.”

He was referring to the US latest move in the Red Sea that contravenes the terms of the recent truce agreement.

Earlier this week, the US Navy announced plans to establish a new multinational task force to patrol the Red Sea — a vital shipping lane for both cargo and the global energy supplies — after a series of attacks it blamed on the Yemeni resistance movement.

Washington claimed that the revolutionary movement had launched explosive-laden drone boats and mines into the waters of the strategic sea, which runs from Egypt’s Suez Canal in the north, down through the narrow Bab Al-Mandeb Strait in the south that separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

The US-led Combined Maritime Forces [CMF] Task Force 153 will patrol the waterway between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, through the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait to the waters off the Yemen-Oman border.

“The American move in the Red Sea in light of a humanitarian and military truce in Yemen contradicts Washington’s claim that it supports the truce, rather it only seeks to perpetuate the state of aggression and siege on Yemen,” Abdul Salam tweeted.

The ceasefire agreement between the Saudi Arabia-led aggression and Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance was mediated by the United Nations on April 2.

