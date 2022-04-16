Palestinians Stage General Strike to Protest Israeli Killings

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 15, 2022

Palestinians stage a general strike to protest Israeli killings in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine Twitter page)

Palestinians staged a general strike in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in mourning for the killing of seven people by Israeli army forces, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians participated in the funeral of the two Palestinians killed on Thursday, which was followed by a general strike that brought life to a halt in the Palestinian territories.

Raed Abu Bakr, a journalist in Jenin, told Anadolu Agency that classes in the towns of Kafr Dan and Masliah, from where the two young men hail, have been suspended.

A Palestinian teen succumbed on Friday morning to injuries sustained from Israeli military gunfire in the Palestinian town of Kafr Dan, northwest of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.



Public and private businesses in Ramallah also joined the strike in response to a call from Palestinian group Fatah to express anger over the killings.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms the continuing crimes of the occupation.”

The ministry called on the International Criminal Court to “break its silence immediately, and start an investigation into the crimes of the occupation.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine held a solidarity event in #Gaza in commemoration of the forthcoming Palestinian Prisoner’s Day and in solidarity with Palestinians in the northern West Bank city and refugee camp of #Jenin.



Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the West Bank and Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

