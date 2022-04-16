Palestinians Stage General Strike to Protest Israeli Killings

Posted on April 16, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

April 15, 2022

Palestinians stage a general strike to protest Israeli killings in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine Twitter page)

Palestinians staged a general strike in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in mourning for the killing of seven people by Israeli army forces, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians participated in the funeral of the two Palestinians killed on Thursday, which was followed by a general strike that brought life to a halt in the Palestinian territories.

Raed Abu Bakr, a journalist in Jenin, told Anadolu Agency that classes in the towns of Kafr Dan and Masliah, from where the two young men hail, have been suspended.

Public and private businesses in Ramallah also joined the strike in response to a call from Palestinian group Fatah to express anger over the killings.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms the continuing crimes of the occupation.”

The ministry called on the International Criminal Court to “break its silence immediately, and start an investigation into the crimes of the occupation.”

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the West Bank and Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Videos

Gaza: Angry popular marches in support of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and the occupation’s Judaization schemes
Occupied Palestine | More than 120 Palestinians were injured by Israeli bullets at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Related News

Filed under: American crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , , , |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on April 16, 2022 at 7:20 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: