Hezbollah Slams the Zionist Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Calls for Supporting the Palestinian People

Posted on April 17, 2022 by martyrashrakat

April 17, 2022

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly denounces the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards, their brutal attacks against the Palestinian worshippers, and their aggressive behavior towards the people of al-Quds, as well as torturing them and vandalizing their properties.

Hezbollah expresses solidarity with the uprising Palestinian people in the occupied al-Quds, who are defending the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque, and hails the braveness of the Palestinian people and their heroic confrontation of the ‘Israeli’ terrorism machine.

Hezbollah finds that the ‘Israeli’ forces’ practices represent a grave violation of the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque that harms more than a billion Muslims and provokes all the free people of the world.

Hezbollah urges the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, and Arab and Islamic countries and peoples to carry out their religious and moral duties by confronting these terrorist practices and by backing our people of al-Quds by providing them with all possible means of support.

