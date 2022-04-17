IOF assault march in support of Palestinian prisoners in Al-Khalil

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 17, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Israeli occupation forces suppress a march in support of Palestinian prisoners in Al-Khalil, and Israeli settlers storm a mosque in the city.

Confrontations between Palestinians and IOF in the city of Al-Khalil

A Palestinian citizen was injured Sunday by live bullets, while dozens suffocated due to poison and tear gas after the Israeli occupation forces suppressed a march in Al-Khalil that was carried out in support of prisoners on the occasion of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Day.

#photos Clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces in Bab al-Zawiya area in al-Khalil pic.twitter.com/mBf9yPge42 — NewPress-en (@newpressen) April 17, 2022

Security and local sources reported that the IOF – which reinforced their presence in the Bab Al-Zawiya area in the center of Al-Khalil – fired live bullets, metal bullets, sound bombs, and gas bombs at the protestors.

#video The moment a Palestinian young man was hit by bullets of Israeli occupation forces in Bab al-Zawiya area, in al-Khalil City pic.twitter.com/QLYiPODtBq — NewPress-en (@newpressen) April 17, 2022

It is noteworthy that the march was organized by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, as well as national forces in Al-Khalil Governorate.

#photos of the massive march in al-Khalil City in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which also coincides with the Palestinian Prisoner's Day



(Photos by: Aboud Qawasmi – NewPress) pic.twitter.com/2Nsfd3JxKW — NewPress-en (@newpressen) April 17, 2022

In addition, under the protection of the IOF, several Israeli settlers stormed the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque in the Al-Kasara area, east of Al-Khalil. During the raid, a settler assaulted a Palestinian boy, which resulted in bruises all over his body.

