IOF assault march in support of Palestinian prisoners in Al-Khalil

April 17, 2022
By Al Mayadeen Net
The Israeli occupation forces suppress a march in support of Palestinian prisoners in Al-Khalil, and Israeli settlers storm a mosque in the city.
A Palestinian citizen was injured Sunday by live bullets, while dozens suffocated due to poison and tear gas after the Israeli occupation forces suppressed a march in Al-Khalil that was carried out in support of prisoners on the occasion of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Day.
Security and local sources reported that the IOF – which reinforced their presence in the Bab Al-Zawiya area in the center of Al-Khalil – fired live bullets, metal bullets, sound bombs, and gas bombs at the protestors.
It is noteworthy that the march was organized by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, as well as national forces in Al-Khalil Governorate.
In addition, under the protection of the IOF, several Israeli settlers stormed the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque in the Al-Kasara area, east of Al-Khalil. During the raid, a settler assaulted a Palestinian boy, which resulted in bruises all over his body.
Related Videos
Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: al-khalil, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, IOF, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, Palestinian Prisoner’s Day, Settlers Attacks |
Leave a Reply