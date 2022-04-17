IOF assault march in support of Palestinian prisoners in Al-Khalil

Posted on April 17, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

April 17, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net 

The Israeli occupation forces suppress a march in support of Palestinian prisoners in Al-Khalil, and Israeli settlers storm a mosque in the city.

Confrontations between Palestinians and IOF in the city of Al-Khalil

A Palestinian citizen was injured Sunday by live bullets, while dozens suffocated due to poison and tear gas after the Israeli occupation forces suppressed a march in Al-Khalil that was carried out in support of prisoners on the occasion of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Day.

Security and local sources reported that the IOF – which reinforced their presence in the Bab Al-Zawiya area in the center of Al-Khalil – fired live bullets, metal bullets, sound bombs, and gas bombs at the protestors.

It is noteworthy that the march was organized by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, as well as national forces in Al-Khalil Governorate.

In addition, under the protection of the IOF, several Israeli settlers stormed the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque in the Al-Kasara area, east of Al-Khalil. During the raid, a settler assaulted a Palestinian boy, which resulted in bruises all over his body.

Related Videos

Evening Bulletin | Al-Aqsa is the address of the all-out confrontation
Mass demonstrations commemorating Prisoner’s Day in various Palestinian cities
On Palestinian Prisoner Day, an affirmation of support for the prisoners and rejection of the attacks against them
Occupation forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and close its doors to Palestinian worshipers
Occupation forces and settlers storm Al-Aqsa

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , , , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: