April 17, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/HkFAGnG2kCKa

Note by Andrei: if Gonzalo has been seized by the local Gestapo, his only chance of survival is either being freed by a Russian special operation (assuming the Russians can find out where he is held) or an exchange. To be honest, both options are highly unlikely. Please keep him in your prayers!

