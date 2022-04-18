Gonzalo Lira: Murdered by The Daily Beast?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Beast must have known that it was a “hit piece” in more ways than one

April 17, 2022

By Kevin Barrett

The power behind the Daily Beast/Newsweek is Jane Harman, a former Democratic congresswoman and Israeli citizen and suspected Mossad mole, suspected co-handler of Jonathan Pollard along with a former Philly furniture salesman named Benny Mileikowsky who later changed his name to Netanyahu and pretended to be something other than a Pollock.

Leaks of wiretap transcripts involving a member of Congress and a “suspected Israeli agent” have shone a rare light on the scope of suspicion the American intelligence establishment harbors toward Israel and its supporters.

Harman: Was her talk with an ?Israeli agent? kosher?

Investigators wiretapping the alleged Israeli agent were so concerned about remarks by Democratic Rep. Jane Harman of California during his conversation with her that the investigators subsequently sought a so-called FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant — reserved for sensitive intelligence cases — to wiretap Harman, as well, according to a detailed story published April 19 by Congressional Quarterly. But then-attorney general Alberto Gonzales, the article claims, halted the investigation because he thought he would need Harman’s support in an upcoming clash over the administration’s warrantless wiretapping program, about to be exposed by The New York Times.

According to the CQ story, Harman promised the alleged Israeli agent she would lobby the administration to back off espionage-related charges against two former officials of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Washington pro-Israel lobby. In exchange, her conversation partner is said to have promised he would lobby congressional leaders for Harman to become chairwoman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Hundreds of American agents died and Russia got our nuclear codes….not the tired cover story about Pollard stealing records of Palestinian camps inside Israel…no one is stupid enough to believe that one..and now we have this issue.

VT has put out feelers to find Gonzalo Lira whose videos have been featured on VT.

Gonzalo Lira is missing. Is the intrepid on-the-ground Ukraine war correspondent being held, perhaps being tortured and murdered, by Ukro-Nazis incited by the Daily Beast? In this three minute audio recorded March 21, Gonzalo Lira tells us that if he ever disappears, The Daily Beast is to blame.

We hope and pray that Gonzalo Lira is still alive and that making this video go viral can help pressure the Ukrainian authorities to make their gestapo release him.

Kevin Barrett

Dr. Kevin Barrett, a Ph.D. Arabist-Islamologist is one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror.

He is the host of TRUTH JIHAD RADIO; a hard driving weekly radio show funded by listener subscriptions at Substack and the weekly news roundup FALSE FLAG WEEKLY NEWS (FFWN).

He also has appeared many times on Fox, CNN, PBS, and other broadcast outlets, and has inspired feature stories and op-eds in the New York Times, the Christian Science Monitor, the Chicago Tribune, and other leading publications.

Dr. Barrett has taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin; where he ran for Congress in 2008. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, author, and talk radio host.

