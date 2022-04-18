Sitrep: Zone B

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 18, 2022

Source

By Amarynth

By now everyone has read Andrei (The Saker’s) excellent essay on what he termed Zone A and Zone B.

Zone B exists, thus there is hope, I promise you!

This sitrep will look at three Zone B country actions, all driven by those that understand we are in a civilizational moment of change in our world.

Mexico: A week ago, AMLO fulfilled his promise to the electorate and had what is generally called a re-call vote. Simply, if you don’t like what I do, you can recall me right now and we will have new elections – a direct democracy action. He won, by an astonishing 91.86 percent of the vote — or 15.1 million out of 16.5 million votes cast. We can conclude that he is a popular president and the Mexican people are with him.

Yet, he has been under pressure for the same reasons that other Zone B countries are being pressurised. He refused to criticize Russia’s actions and refused to join the sanctions regime. In a moment of harsh pressure, he made a statement that again did not criticize Russia per se, but criticized war. Today is the day that there is a discussion on energy sovereignty, and whereas I don’t know the minute details, this is a long term objective of AMLO. I would read the tea leaves and suggest that the pressure on AMLO had to do with where Mexico sells its oil.

"This is a crucial moment, if not the most important moment, of the López Obrador administration" says journalist @AlinaDuarte_ #ReformaEléctrica pic.twitter.com/LfRwKpfvYP — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) April 17, 2022

Given Mexico’s geographic position in the world, this looks like a very gutsy Zone B move to me.

Pakistan: Imran Khan was removed as Prime Minister of Pakistan via a very easy mechanism of regime change. A few of his key legislators joined the opposition and he found himself without a majority. He (and his remaining legislators) walked out, minutes before a new leader was elected, as they refused to be part of a US-imposed government structure. It did not end there. He called people to the streets to fight for the sovereign principles of a Zone B country.

Take a look:

Aerial images show former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's supporters rallying in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/bstzQppKNR — Press TV (@PressTV) April 16, 2022

The largest gathering in the history of the subcontinent is being held in Karachi under the leadership of PTI.



A large number of children, old women and men participated in the gathering.



Ex PM Imran Khan showed his people's power after being removed.#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/GyUGQf82Qc — The Vote (@TheVoteOfficial) April 16, 2022

Then, as usual, we find out the reason for this regime change. After the change of leader, Pakistan sent air attacks against Afghanistan. Under Khan, they refused to give space to US forces for a new attack base against Afghanistan, whether the Taliban is in control or not. China somewhat ‘adopted’ Afghanistan and is doing much work there to bring the Taliban into a fair governance position.

This is early days and we will see if the massive Zone B populace in the streets of Pakistan makes a difference. Early elections are being called for.

And from Russia:

Russia summoned Israel's ambassador and criticized it for trying to use the war in Ukraine to distract from its brutal attacks on Palestinianshttps://t.co/BbF5fh3bWJ — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) April 18, 2022

Do read the full article: https://thecradle.co/Article/news/9248

