Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa courtyards for the 3rd day in a row

Posted on April 19, 2022 by martyrashrakat

April 19 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net 

Israeli settlers continue to storm Al-Aqsa courtyards as part of their celebration of Passover, amid heavy deployment of Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli forces brutally assaulted a Palestinian man in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque on 17 April 2022 (Mahmoud Moutan)

Israeli settlers, backed by heavily armed Israeli occupation forces, entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards in occupied Al-Quds, making provocative tours for the third day in a row.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation police forced Palestinian worshipers out of the mosque’s courtyards, before they began facilitating the entry of groups of settlers.

Furthermore, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have also increased restrictions at the gates leading to Al-Aqsa, barring worshippers from entering the mosque.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that IOF fired gas grenades on Palestinians in Al-Qibli prayer hall, Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On its part, Hamas reiterated that the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque was and will remain purely Islamic, and the usurping occupier will have no place in it, and his illusions will be shattered by the steadfastness and resilience of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian resistance movement has also assured that the occupation’s plans to impose the temporal and geographical division of Al-Aqsa Mosque by allowing repeated settlers’ storming into its courtyards and violently assaulting peaceful worshipers will fail.

Thousands of Palestinians from various occupied lands have risen up, since dawn last Friday, against the occupation, which seeks to secure protection for settler groups to slaughter sacrifices at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Passover holiday.

This act is considered a desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

Filed under: Islamic sites, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on April 19, 2022 at 1:16 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: