IOF storm Al-Aqsa Mosque for the 5th day in a row

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 21 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

After lurking in the shadows of the night, Israeli occupation forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque right after the Dawn Prayer.

Palestinians standing up to Israeli occupation forces (Archive)

Israeli occupation forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque after the dawn prayer and fired tear gas and rubber bullets, paving the way for the Israeli settlers’ incursions. In response, Palestinian youths confronted them with fireworks.

The occupation forces also forcibly removed the worshippers from the Mosque’s courtyards, which led to the injury of a large number of Palestinians who got trapped inside Al-Qibli prayer hall.

In an attempt to silence the truth and conceal the atrocity of what is taking place, the IOF also attacked press crews and forced them out of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

قوات الاحتلال تحاول اقتحام المصلى القبلي بالمسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/jUsRNf6meV — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 21, 2022

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Al-Quds also reported yesterday that settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, noting that the IOF stormed the Mosque’s courtyards and expelled the worshippers from it in preparation for the settlers’ collective incursions and provocative tours for the fourth day in a row, which are called for by Jewish extremists on the occasion of the Jewish Passover.

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli occupation forces brutally attacked and beat the women worshippers.

عاجل .. محاولة تصدي الشبان داخل المصلى القبلي لاقتحام قوات الاحتلال له pic.twitter.com/VEDZiwHVQn — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 21, 2022

An explosion was heard in the central governorate of the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported early on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a source in the Palestinian resistance told Al Mayadeen that the Israeli Iron Dome launched dozens of missiles in a bid to intercept the heavy anti-aircraft munition fired from Gaza.

Initial reports from Israeli media said the IOF had launched a new wave of air raids on the Gaza strip, which was followed by sirens sounding in the settlements of the Gaza envelope, namely the settlements of “Sderot”, “Ibim”, and “Nir Am”.

“Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles bombed a resistance site West of Nuseirat Camp, Gaza,” Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported, adding that Israeli warplanes launched several air raids on Issa Al-Batran site of Al-Qassam Brigades.

Our correspondent also reported that an Israeli tank fired toward the field observation points east of Bureij camp in the central governorate.

Related videos

We will stay here… We will protect the Sanctuary

The Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque since dawn

special coverage | The latest developments in occupied Jerusalem

Al-Aqsa incursions for the fourth consecutive day

Related Article

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Judaization, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Gaza, Gaza bombardment, IOF, Iron Dome, Occupation Terrorism, Settlers Attacks |