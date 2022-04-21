Pray for Gonzalo Lira

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/I8RooFILJ5Sc
This is the link to the article by the Daily Beast: https://www.thedailybeast.com/gonzalo-lira-is-a-pro-putin-shill-in-ukraine-and-a-sleazy-manosphere-dating-coach.
Now I wonder how they will live with themselves.
Update: Let’s be clear and stop passing on rumors.
This from Scott Ritter:
A point of clarification—I have no direct evidence that Gonzalo has been killed. I was clear I was referring to “reports emerging” about his demise. But Gonzo said any disappearance of more than 12 hours should be treated as if something bad had happened to him. It’s been five days. If this had been a New York Times reporter disappearing in Russian controlled territory, it would be headline news—especially if a Chechen “hunter killer” team had taken credit for his death. But with Gonzo—silence. Which was the whole purpose of the post: to raise awareness about his disappearance.
