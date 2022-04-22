Still looking for confirmation on the whereabouts of Gonzalo Lira

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 20, 2022

Eva Bartlett

A couple of days ago, I noted that Chilean citizen journalist Gonzalo Lira was no longer reading/replying to messages on Telegram, not in character as he usually replied very quickly.

Worrying that @realGonzaloLira has been offline for longer than usual. I messaged yesterday, he hasn't read, he usually replies quite quickly.



Wishing for his safety, I share his grim warning of late March, knowing well what Zelensky's regime & Nazis around him are capable of. pic.twitter.com/bso0tgw3qD — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) April 17, 2022

In late March, he pinned a tweet stating that if he was offline for more than 12 hours, add his name to a list of journalists and people disappeared (killed) by Ukraine (whether by the Ukrainian SBU or by the Nazis in Ukraine).

Like others, my last communication with him was morning (Moscow time) April 15:

Since then, no one can confirm his whereabouts.

There are a couple of possibilities at this point.

He is in hiding.

He has been captured and worse by the Ukrainian army or by the Nazi criminals in Kharkov.

I hope he is safe & we hear from him soon.

I am now in Donetsk. I was offline since I left Moscow afternoon of the 18th and until I got here yesterday afternoon. I had no mobile connection for most of that time, so am catching up on what information we have on Gonzalo’s disappearance.

Gonzalo was due to appear on different media in subsequent days but has not.

On April 18, journalist Dan Cohen tweeted that someone was accessing Gonzalo’s Telegram & reading Dan’s messages.

My last Telegram messages to Gonzalo have double checks, indicating that whoever has access to his account has seen them. So the issue doesn’t seem to be internet connectivity. — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) April 18, 2022

Nadezda Kuznetsova, Former Journalist at Московская правда, noted:

“For those who are seeing strange activities on Telegram channels of the people who have disappeared in Ukraine and have been supposedly kidnapped by SBU or neo-Nazi formations, Ukrainian authorities can break into the Telegram account via the mobile operator if it is in Ukraine. They did it to many Ukrainian opposition members.

For instance, they have broken into and are now using Tatiana Montyan old verified account ( The real Tatiana is now on the new, unverified channel.) She did apply to Pavel Durov and Telegram support team, so did thousands of her followers – no reaction.

And once again – they don’t need your mobile device or even password. As long as you are using a Ukrainian mobile net. So don’t be fooled seeing some unusual activity on Gonzalo Lira`s Telegram channel – it means… the activity is most likely not by him.”

There are claims, by Ukrainian Nazis & their grotesque media cheerleaders embedded with Nazis, that Gonzalo has been captured, but no evidence has been provided.

Note, this supposed journalist is embedded with Nazis:

She also refers to Russians as “orcs” and “pig dogs”, “not human”.

her tweet

Twitter search

This is the mentality of the extremists in Ukraine & their supporters.

As for the claims of his capture, I truly hope this is merely fear-mongering (to dissuade Gonzalo from speaking out further on the crimes of the Nazis in Ukraine as he has been doing, to dissuade others from doing the same)…

For more information:

-See Kevork Almassian’s informative video on Gonzalo’s disappearance & the threat which Ukraine and the Nazis in Ukraine pose Gonzalo & other citizen journalists, journalists, and normal citizens, even.

Please watch & share: -Read Vanessa Beeley’s compiled list of *some* of the journalists assassinated by the Zelensky regime.

-Read my own 2019 interview with wrongly imprisoned Ukrainian journalist & editor, Kirill Vyshinsky, to illustrate how Ukraine trumps up false charges to imprison, torture, assassinate journalists.

-Do also note this tweet

#IMPORTANT—#Ukraine|ian #SBU (State Security Service) have kidnapped, from his own home in #Odessa, journalist, physicist, progressive Yuri #Tkachev, a neutral observer of war in #UA, whose sole fault was that he did not cheerlead on the #Zelensky regime, but loved Ukraine. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/3aO5AF4w2W — Gleb Bazov (@gbazov) March 19, 2022

Ukraine & Western media will of course paint those abducted, imprisoned and murdered as somehow deserving of these criminal acts. The bottom line is that Ukraine has since the 2014 violent coup been brazenly targeting, murdering, imprisoning its civilians, journalists, opposition party members…and killing (formerly eastern Ukrainian) citizens of Donbass.

Just another reminder, you who “Stand with Ukraine” are literally standing with Nazi murderers, you are standing for a country ruled by these criminals & where civilians are not safe, much less journalists or opposition party members.

Oleg Novikov—opposition activist from my city, Kharkov, persecuted in the past by the Zelensky regime—was kidnapped 5/04/22 at 6am by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and taken to an unknown place. Oleg is disabled and has 3 young children. (Pic is from a previous arrest) pic.twitter.com/KSeHYC7DWJ — Gonzalo Lira (@realGonzaloLira) April 9, 2022

Related: My article, “I’m on a ‘hit list’ Kiev allows to silence dissent & journalism. That’s all you need to know about Ukrainian ‘democracy’”

“It seems to be a hit list, a target for journalists or anybody that goes against the grain in Ukraine. If you’re reporting on them, they see you as some kind of threat and put you on this list.

…the personal data of journalists, artists or politicians who have visited Crimea, Donbass, or for some other reason have caused a negative assessment of the authors of the site, have been blacklisted by Peacemaker…

A few days before his death, Oles Buzina’s details had been posted on Mirotvorets website, created with the initiative of Anton Gerashchenko, the Ukrainian deputy minister of internal affairs. People listed on it are recommended for liquidation and arrest…

in April 2015, the then-adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko stated that the work of the site was “extremely important for the national security of Ukraine.”

Zelensky has refused to have the website shut down…”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Eva Bartlett, Gonzalo Lira, Kharkiv, Kiev Nazi Regime, Ukie SBU, Ukro-nazis |