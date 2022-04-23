Anti-Zelensky journalist Gonzalo Lira released by SBU

Posted on by martyrashrakat

23 Apr 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen net

The American-Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira has made his first online appearance confirming he was picked up by the SBU.

Lira confirmed he was “picked up” by the SBU on April 15

Chilean-American writer and filmmaker Gonzalo Lira, who was residing in Ukraine, lost contact with his family and acquaintances on April 15, and has made his first reappearance online since.

Yesterday, Lira had a video conference with Alex Christoforou, in which he confirmed he was in Kharkov and “a little rattled,” after he was picked up by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on April 15.

He stated that he did not have his phone or laptop during the time and that anything posted on his Twitter and Telegram feed should be discounted.

Lira thanked the people for caring about his absence, and advocated concern for others that have disappeared, highlighting some of them have been killed.

Lira confirmed he was physically okay, and stated that he was unable to give any details publicly at the moment.

He explained that the authorities in Kharkov have told him he cannot leave.

Lira’s last tweet on March 26 was: “Want to know the truth about the Zelensky regime? Google these names Vlodymyr Struk, Denis Kireev, Mikhail and Aleksander Kononovich, Nestor Shufrych, Yan Taksyur, Dmitri Djangirov, Elena Berezhnaya; if you haven’t heard from me in 12 hours, put my name on the list.”

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday she hoped Gonzalo Lira Lopez who disappeared following his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was alive and well.

The journalist provided on-the-ground coverage of the war in Ukraine from Kiev at first and then from Kharkov, Zakharova said, adding that his reporting drew the attention of the Ukrainian security services and the far-right nationalist Azov battalion.

