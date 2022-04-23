Footage of Ukrainian POWs in Mariupol! [ENG CC]

Translated by Leo.
Ukrainian soldiers that were captured by the Russian military on April 17, 2022. Around 1000 total surrendered, with 700 able to walk and 300 wounded that were evacuated on stretchers.
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Translated by Leo.
Ukrainian soldiers that were captured by the Russian military on April 17, 2022. Around 1000 total surrendered, with 700 able to walk and 300 wounded that were evacuated on stretchers.
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Part 1
Part 2
Part3
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com. WP Designer.
Leave a Reply