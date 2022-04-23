Russian MFA Statement on Gonzalo Lira

Posted on by fada1

April 22, 2022

Russian Mission – Geneva

International concern forced the Ukrainian Security Service to show that 🇨🇱/🇺🇸 reporter Gonzalo Lira, whom the nationalists detained on April 15, is alive! However, he doesn’t have access to his cellphone and social media accounts, gagged on what he can say publicly, and not allowed to leave Kharkov. In a way, he got “lucky”. A number of his fellow journalists, who received “the Ukrainian treatment of the free press”, will never be seen again.

And on https://odysee.com/@theduran:e/gonzalo-lira-whereisgonzalolira:a

(courtesy of “The Duran”).

Commentary on RT

Ed Note: It does not matter what you think of Gonzalo Lira personally. He may not be perfect as a human being, and are there any of us that are perfect? The man has become an Icon and a Testimony of what one imperfect man with a phone, computer, and internet connection can do. The Geneva MFA states that International Concern in this case, and so far, was effective. All of us should be mindful of what we can do! Keep up the pressure for his release, and the pressure on the release of Julian Assange.

