Tunisian Workers Party: To criminalize normalization with ‘Israel’

23 Apr 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Workers’ Party in Tunisia calls for the support of the Palestinian people and the enactment of a law criminalizing normalization with the Israeli occupation.

The Tunisian Workers’ Party calls, during a solidarity stand, to criminalize normalization with the occupation

On Saturday, the Tunisian Workers’ Party organized a sit-in in front of the municipal theater in the capital to condemn Israeli attacks in Palestine and support Palestinians, calling for the enactment of a law to criminalize normalization.

Dozens of Tunisian Workers’ Party supporters participated in this solidarity stand in support of the Palestinian cause while raising Palestinian flags.

"أتحدى قيس سعيد أن يكرر عبارة #التطبيع خيانة عظمى" … في تصريح لبوابة تونس أمين عام حزب العمال حمة الهمامي يؤكد أن رئيس الجمهورية لا يستطيع سن قانون لتجريم التطبيع لأنه "لا يملك أدوات السيادة الوطنية" #تونس pic.twitter.com/juAy6kWtpE — Tunigate – بوابة تونس (@Tunigate) April 23, 2022

The demonstrators chanted slogans, such as “the people want to criminalize normalization”, “Palestine is not for sale”, “criminalizing normalization is a duty to support the Palestinian resistance”, “agents of Zionism… hands off the cause”, and “normalization is high treason.”

The Workers’ Party called for the signing of a popular petition in all regions of Tunisia, to impose the enactment of a law criminalizing normalization.

#بالفيديو

حزب العمال التونسي ينظم وقفة شعبية دعمًا للشعب الفلسطيني أمام المسرح البلدي بشارع الحبيب بورقيبة في #تونس العاصمة #فلسطين #يونيوز pic.twitter.com/tmPm1lynhj — وكالة يونيوز للأخبار (@uunionnews) April 23, 2022

The Secretary-General of the Workers’ Party, Hama al-Hammami, condemned the silence of the Arab governments, saying that the Palestinian people “are being subjected to a barbaric Zionist operation in light of the complicity of the Arabs.”

He also considered that the Arab regimes “distracted their peoples from taking care of the Palestinian cause,” stressing that the Palestinian resistance “has developed, the equations have changed, and all racist regimes are about to disappear.”

The Labor Party condemned the continuous Israeli attacks on the right of the defenseless Palestinian people in the camps, the neighborhoods of occupied Jerusalem, and the cities and villages of the so-called “Green Line”, including the Negev, which is exposed to a frantic Israeli effort to change its demographic composition.

At dawn on Friday, the Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Palestinians confronted the occupation forces. The aggression caused the wounding of 31 Palestinian, two of them critically.

For days, tension has prevailed in Al-Quds and the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as a result of the Israeli incursions into the mosque, which coincided with the Jewish Passover holiday that ended on Thursday.

