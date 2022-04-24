Russian Air Force Bombs Al Qaeda Posts in Idlib and Hama Countryside

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

APRIL 22, 2022

ARABI SOURI

The Russian air force carried out several airstrikes against the dens of the Turkey-sponsored Al Qaeda terrorists near towns in the countryside of Idlib and Hama today, Friday 22 April 2022.

Local sources confirmed the targeting of Al Qaeda posts in the village of Al Ruweiha in the southern countryside of Idlib, the propaganda outlets of Al Qaeda and their Turkish sponsors have imposed a media blackout on the casualties among the terrorists and the material loss in the targeted dens.

Simultaneously, local sources in the town of Maarrat Dibsah (Maardibsa) in Jabal Al-Zawiya (Mount Al-Zawiya), to the south of the city of Idlib, reported at least three airstrikes attributed to the Russian air forces in the outskirts of the town, media outlet of Al Qaeda reporting from the site filmed one of the strikes without elaborating on the casualties among the terrorists.

The video is also available on Bitchute, and Rumble.

No civilians were harmed in any of the above-mentioned airstrikes as per local sources and as per the Al Qaeda propaganda outlets as well, which is not in line with their usual narrative immediately reporting ‘women and children’ and ‘hospitals‘ were destroyed in every single airstrike or bombing by the Syrian or Russian military, later on, members of these terrorist groups will start showing their ‘fallen brethren’ in such attacks to mourn their losses, the first part about fake civilian casualties usually gets the western media hysteric reporting, the second part showing the real targets are totally ignored by the same NATO-aligned media.

The entirety of Idlib province should have been cleared from all sorts of terrorists of Al Qaeda and its affiliated armed groups including ISIS by the Turkish army in late 2019 when the Turkish madman Erdogan pleaded to the Russian and Iranian leaders to halt the Syrian military advance toward Idlib and that he would eliminate the presence of the terrorists within 6 months, he cried that this would push the ‘dangerous terrorists’ into Turkey and would cause him large harm, the Russian and Iranian leaders trusted the words of the ever flip flop hypocrite Erdogan who had to be reminded several times by the Russian leadership of his commitments which he fails to meet until this very day, on the contrary, he beefed up the terrorists in northern Syria in members and in weapons and sent battalions of the Turkish army, NATO’s second-largest army, to protect these terrorists.

In none of the agreements between Russian and Iranian leaders with the Turkish madman Erdogan was there any exception or halt to targeting the terrorists should they pose any threat or should any opportunity arise, a point that the US regimes of Trump and demented Biden used to kill the previous two ISIS leaders who were living under the protection of the Turkish army and its proxies in Idlib itself.

