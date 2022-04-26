Martyr, several injured in Israeli attacks in Aqabat Jaber camp, Ariha

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 26 2022

By Al Mayadeen Net

Source: Al Mayadeen

One Palestinian was martyred and several others were injured in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces that stormed the Aqabat Jaber camp in Ariha and the towns of Qabatiya and Masila.

Martyr Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, was assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces today at dawn

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, as a result of a critical head wound he sustained after he was shot by the Israeli occupation forces at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp.

Local sources had reported that 3 Palestinians were shot by the IOF, and two others were arrested while they were confronting the occupation forces during their storming of Aqabat Jabr camp, south of Ariha.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had indicated that the injury of one of the Palestinian youths, Oweidat, was critical, as he remained in the intensive care unit until he passed away.

Moreover, today at dawn, the IOF stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank.

Activists on social media reported that two people were wounded by Israeli bullets during the confrontations that erupted between Palestinian youths and the IOF in the town of Masila, south of Jenin.

"هكذا تصدى شبان فلسطينيون لقوات الاحتلال خلال اقتحامها بلدة قباطية بجنين"#جنين_تقاوم #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/PnAsQRrOQg — Hammam Al Shanti (@ansary109) April 26, 2022

The occupation forces had previously stormed Jenin camp on April 9. Palestinians were injured as a result of the clashes that took place on the outskirts of the camp. The youths of the camp confronted the invading forces, who had surrounded the house of Raad Khazem, the perpetrator of the “Tel Aviv” operation, and demanded that his family leave their home.

